Spooktacularly Awesome Halloween Treats
Hairy Spider
This hairy spider from Hungry Happenings is sure to be a big hit with the younger crowd.
Ganache Coating
Beth, over at Hungry Happenings, explains in depth how to make ganache from scratch for this crawly delight, but you could also use a tub of warmed chocolate frosting in its place.
Zombie Marshmallows
Attack of the zombies! Don't worry -- these marshmallow treats are pretty harmless (not to mention tasty). Gather a few ingredients and let the kids go crazy creating their own creepy concoctions.
Pumpkin Pie Bites
For a change of pace, try these tasty bite-sized pumpkin pie treats from Bakerella.
Add A Fun Face
For an added kick, have the kids use chocolate to turn their pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns.
Monster Mouths
These frighteningly fun monster mouths are an easy way to add some nutrition to your kid's Halloween menu.
Mummy Dogs
Mummy dogs are the perfect way to "spook out" everyone's favorite classic party food, pigs in a blanket.
Frankenstein Marshmallow Pops
Have fun with Frankenstein this Halloween. Whip up an army of the green monsters in just a few minutes.
Gather Supplies
These Frankenstein pops have only a few ingredients and are simple enough for the kids to make. So grab your little goblins and head to the kitchen!
Candy Corn Krispy Treat Pretzel Pops
The iconic candy corn gets a makeover everyone will love. Rice Krispies Treats, pretzel rods, white chocolate, and sprinkles make up these delectable snacks.
Halloween Dip
Take a dip on the wild side with this seven-layer concoction of cream cheese, refried beans, and jalapeños. The spider on top adds just the right amount of Halloween flair.
Halloween Pudding Cups
This sweet Halloween treat is a simple way to brighten your child's day.
Spooky Shortbread Fingers
These shortbread digits are the ultimate finger food for a Halloween party.
Mummy Sandwich
Send your kid to school on Halloween with this silly sandwich packed in her lunch bag. She'll love the scary surprise when she takes off the lid.
