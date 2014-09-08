Spooktacularly Awesome Halloween Treats

By Editors of Parents
Courtesy of Quinn's Baking Diary
Halloween fun is easy when you have a little inspiration! That's why we've rounded up the cutest, creepiest, most awesome blogger treats we could find. Happy baking!
Hairy Spider

Courtesy of Hungry Happenings

This hairy spider from Hungry Happenings is sure to be a big hit with the younger crowd.

Ganache Coating

Courtesy of Hungry Happenings

Beth, over at Hungry Happenings, explains in depth how to make ganache from scratch for this crawly delight, but you could also use a tub of warmed chocolate frosting in its place.

Zombie Marshmallows

Courtesy of The Decorated Cookie

Attack of the zombies! Don't worry -- these marshmallow treats are pretty harmless (not to mention tasty). Gather a few ingredients and let the kids go crazy creating their own creepy concoctions.

Pumpkin Pie Bites

Courtesy of Bakerella

For a change of pace, try these tasty bite-sized pumpkin pie treats from Bakerella.

Add A Fun Face

Courtesy of Bakerella

For an added kick, have the kids use chocolate to turn their pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns.

Monster Mouths

Courtesy of Celebrations

These frighteningly fun monster mouths are an easy way to add some nutrition to your kid's Halloween menu.

Mummy Dogs

Courtesy of Our Best Bites

Mummy dogs are the perfect way to "spook out" everyone's favorite classic party food, pigs in a blanket.

Frankenstein Marshmallow Pops

Courtesy of CraftOManiac

Have fun with Frankenstein this Halloween. Whip up an army of the green monsters in just a few minutes.

Gather Supplies

Courtesy of CraftOManiac

These Frankenstein pops have only a few ingredients and are simple enough for the kids to make. So grab your little goblins and head to the kitchen!

Candy Corn Krispy Treat Pretzel Pops

Courtesy of Love From the Oven

The iconic candy corn gets a makeover everyone will love. Rice Krispies Treats, pretzel rods, white chocolate, and sprinkles make up these delectable snacks.

Halloween Dip

Courtesy of A Turtle's Life For Me

Take a dip on the wild side with this seven-layer concoction of cream cheese, refried beans, and jalapeños. The spider on top adds just the right amount of Halloween flair.

Halloween Pudding Cups

Courtesy of A Turtle's Life For Me

This sweet Halloween treat is a simple way to brighten your child's day.

Spooky Shortbread Fingers

Courtesy of Quinn's Baking Diary

These shortbread digits are the ultimate finger food for a Halloween party.

Mummy Sandwich

Courtesy of Quinn's Baking Diary

Send your kid to school on Halloween with this silly sandwich packed in her lunch bag. She'll love the scary surprise when she takes off the lid.

