Halloween

Celebrate Halloween with these easy-to-make festive treats and ghoulish goodies.

PSA: You Can Buy These Adorable Halloween Pyrex Containers at Target
Halloween baking season begins NOW.
Candy Corn Is Officially America's Least Favorite Halloween Candy
You either love it or absolutely despise it—there seems to be no in between, according to a new survey.
FrankenGuac
This spooky spread is perfect for all your Halloween festivities!
4 Ways to Upgrade Your Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
When pumpkin spice isn't enough, enjoy this perfect Fall treat with these twists! 
How to Make Halloween Licorice Trees
This Halloween, turn your table into a haunted forest by crafting these candy-coated centerpieces with your kids.
Halloween Treat: House on Witch Cupcake
Directions for decorating a cupcake to look like it's a house that's fallen on a witch.
Halloween Treat: Savory Owl Snack
Directions for making a cute owl snack that's made from crackers, cream cheese, almonds, and raisins.
Rat Bites
These chocolate doughnut rats are as tasty as they are creepy. Whip up a bunch for a fun Halloween party snack.
Don't Forget to Refrigerate Your Caramel Apples!
Healthy Halloween Recipes for a Trick-or-Treating Pre-Party
Halloween Cupcakes
Halloween Treats Kids Can Make

Halloween Candy-Packed Treats

Turn your little ghosts' and goblins' trick-or-treat haul into these outrageous candy-packed desserts.

