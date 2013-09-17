6 Holiday Drinks for Parents and Kids

You can make this with plain old apple juice, but it's far better with real pressed cider, with its fresh and tangy taste. Many supermarkets have it year-round in the refrigerated section. For a large group, double the quantities and heat the mixture on high in a slow cooker, which lets the spice flavor infuse the cider even more deeply, and then keeps the mixture warm for serving. Put out a bottle of spiced rum for adults to splash into their servings.