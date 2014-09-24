Serve a Classic Christmas

By Parents Editors
September 24, 2014
Credit: Tina Rupp

Keep everyone in good spirits around the dinner table with these 12 traditional holiday dishes. So good, these recipes may be family favorites for years to come!

Roast Beef Tenderloin with Mushroom Sauce

Credit: Tina Rupp
The creamy mushroom sauce adds the crowning touch to this succulent roast beef tenderloin recipe. Serve with mashed potatoes and green beans and you've got a knockout Christmas meal.

Orange-Glazed Spiral Ham

Credit: Mark Ferri
Kids and adults alike will love the sweet glaze used to coat this juicy ham.

Roast Turkey Breast

Credit: Charles Schiller
A turkey breast is quicker to prepare than the entire bird and more likely to be gladly received by kids at the table. If young ones don't go for the usual accompaniments, a simple turkey sandwich may meet with approval.

Apple-Stuffed Pork Roast

Stuffed pork makes a beautiful impression on a holiday dinner table and tastes mild enough to pass taste-tests by picky eaters. We think everyone will enjoy the apple stuffing!

Roast Chicken with Cornbread Dressing

Roasted chicken is a manageable poultry alternative to a giant turkey at Christmas and is easy enough to prepare. The corn bread stuffing dresses up an otherwise unfussy dish.

Roasted Vegetable Pie

Credit: Alexandra Grablewski
Have a nonmeat-eater on your hands? A slice of this pie, chock-full of vegetables, is perfect for a main course or a side for others eating Christmas classics.

Classic Meat Lasagna

Credit: Rita Maas
Lasagna is a favorite for big family gatherings - be it on Sunday or Christmas Day. It tastes even better the day after assembled and baked, making it a stress-busting option for a hectic holiday meal.

Roasted Pork and Pan-Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Charles Schiller
Pork and potatoes are simple enough for particular eaters, but this roast is also ample and elegant enough for a holiday feast.

Cranberry-Glazed Ham

Credit: Frances Janisch
If this ham isn't completely devoured, try turning leftovers into ham and cheese sandwiches or quesadillas.

Pecan Cheese Logs

Credit: James Baigrie
Keep your hungry little diners satisfied with an appetizer they'll go nuts for.

Pumpkin Peanut-Butter Soup

Credit: Paula Hible
In just four minutes, this soup brings together the classic taste of fall with an all-time favorite food!

Whole Wheat Rolls

Credit: Tina Rupp
Served warm with a pat of butter, these tasty morsels may just be your kids' favorite part of the meal!

