10 Holiday Cookie Delivery Services That'll Put You in a Festive Mood

Best Marshmallows: XO Marshmallow

It's no surprise that XO Marshmallows sells, well, marshmallows. But it still found a way to put a holiday twist on the classic sweet treat. The 2021 marshmallow advent calendar features a combination of the brand's most popular flavors like lavender honey, funfetti, and peppermint. But the advent calendar is mostly made up of exclusive marshmallow flavors that you can't buy year round, such as sugar plum, maple pancake, eggnog, chai, and even matcha.

XO Marshmallow's advent calendar ships out in mid-November, but you can preorder it today. It will feel like Christmas morning every day in December when you're unveiling the latest mystery marshmallow flavor.

To buy: XO Marshmallow 2021 Advent Calendar, $52.95; xomarshmallow.com.