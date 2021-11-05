10 Holiday Cookie Delivery Services That'll Put You in a Festive Mood
Cherished traditions are what make the holidays so special, and one of our tastiest customs is the annual indulgence in holiday cookies. Not only are they delicious treats, but they also make excellent gifts. Cookie delivery helps simplify gift giving by doing the heavy lifting for you—you don't have to make them if you don't want to and they often come pre-arranged (think a cookie bouquet from 1-800 Baskets or a curated box from Harry & David). You also can't go wrong with a present that smells amazing like Williams Sonoma's slice-and-bake cookie rolls.
Really, convenience is everything. Ship holiday cookies directly to your chosen recipient or send some gooey buttery goodness right to your front door. We guarantee the cookie delivery services highlighted below will help you spread a little joy this time of year.
The 10 Best Holiday Cookie Delivery Services:
- Best Overall: Goldbelly
- Best Home-Baked Cookies: Williams Sonoma
- Best Holiday Cookie Box: Harry & David
- Best Party Platters: Cheryl's Cookies
- Most Iconic: Levain Bakery
- Best Holiday Cookie Basket: Cookies by Design
- Best Variety: Wolferman's
- Best Holiday Cookie Bouquet: 1-800 Baskets
- Best Marshmallows: XO Marshmallow
- Best Year-Round Cookie Delivery: Mrs. Fields
Best Overall: Goldbelly
Goldbelly is an excellent one-stop-shop for cookie delivery no matter where you live. Its service connects customers with small businesses and larger retailers from all over the country, bringing artisanal goods to your doorstep. That means you can support local bakeries without being, well, local. It's also a great way to try new goods you wouldn't otherwise find on store shelves. Treat yourself to a holiday cookie platter from the quaint Bread and Roses Bakery in Wells, Maine, or do-it-yourself with family-owned Mini Melanie's holiday cookie decorating kit shipped straight from Brooklyn, New York. Whether you're looking for a variety pack of holiday cookies or want to keep it classic with gourmet chocolate chip, Goldbelly has got you covered.
To buy: Goldbelly Christmas Cookies, from $29.99; goldbelly.com.
Best Home-Baked Cookies: Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma became a household name by selling quality home products, with an especially impressive selection of kitchen items and gourmet foods. Its cookie delivery is no exception, though the holiday slice-and-bake cookies are a notable standout. These buttery, sugar-crusted swiss-roll style holiday cookies couldn't be easier to prepare, and the festive colors add a dash of whimsy. Williams Sonoma ships three chilled dough logs for you to simply cut and bake into approximately 24 cookies. You can also try striped slice-and-bake holiday cookies or this variety pack of cranberry, apricot, sugar, and chocolate chip cookies. Specially prepared by Sweet Things Bakery in San Francisco, these multi-colored treats don't require any real effort or clean up but will still fill your home with a glorious smell.
To buy: Williams Sonoma Holiday Slice & Bake Cookies, $64.95; williams-sonoma.com.
Best Holiday Cookie Box: Harry & David
Who says you can't send yourself a gift box? Harry & David has long been a heavyweight champ in the gift basket market, and its holiday cookie delivery definitely lives up to the hype. This Christmas cookie collection takes the cake with a seasonal array of all your favorite holiday sweets. Sample a variety of shortbreads, including chocolate-covered cranberry orange, raspberry-filled, and walnut flavors, along with gingerbread sandwiches, coconut macaroons, fruitcakes, and dark chocolate peppermint cookies.
The box comes in three sizes of 22, 41, and 63 cookies, with even more options added as you size up. There are also various add-on packages, such as the ultimate Christmas gift basket with a wine pairing, among other goodies.
To buy: Harry & David Christmas Cookie Collection, from $39.99; harryanddavid.com.
Best Party Platters: Cheryl's Cookies
There's nothing like a festive party to put you in the holiday spirit, and every good gathering needs seasonal fare. Consider getting delivery from Cheryl's Cookies, which offers a large selection of platter-ready baked goods in large bundles. We've got our eye on the reindeer treats wooden dessert tray, complete with 20 buttercream frosted holiday cookies displayed in a crate for an especially festive presentation.
And it wouldn't be a party without charcuterie. Cheryl's Cookies curated a tasty twist on a traditional charcuterie package by compiling 11 different sweets on a classic wooden board. It's available to ship after November 15, but there are plenty of other products you can get sooner, such as the grand traditions gift tin and Santa's treats mailbox.
To buy: Cheryl's Cookies Holiday Cookie Gifts, from $24.99; cheryls.com.
Most Iconic: Levain Bakery
Levain Bakery has been a staple in New York City since its opening in 1995 on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Thankfully, the shop now delivers its famous cookies all over the country. That's right, you can get the iconic baked-to-order cookies shipped right to you. Levain Bakery has five flavors of cookies available online: chocolate chip walnut, two chip chocolate chip, dark chocolate chip, dark chocolate peanut butter cup chip, and oatmeal raisin. Can't decide on just one? Try them all (minus the two chip chocolate chip) with a signature cookie assortment gift box that comes in packs of four, eight, or 12 cookies. They'll arrive hand-packaged with a darling blue ribbon and ready for you to enjoy.
To buy: Levain Bakery Cookies, from $27; levainbakery.com.
Best Holiday Cookie Basket: Cookies by Design
Things just taste better when they come in a gift basket, and holiday cookies are no exception. Cookies by Design knows this all too well, and luckily for us, it has plenty of baskets to choose from. Each one comes with a dozen or two dozen cookies, and includes flavors like chocolate chip, red velvet, oatmeal raisin, decadent chocolate, and white chocolate macadamia nut. You can either get a whole basket of one flavor or spring for an assortment with or without nuts. Either way, it'll be delicious.
And the basket options are darling, too, with themes like Merry Christmask, which comes with a masked Santa cookie pop, a home for the holidays basket with a red truck cookie pop, and a winter flurries basket with a snowy forest landscape. There's bound to be a basket to fit your family's occasion and palate.
To buy: Cookies by Design Christmas Gift Baskets, from $20.99; cookiesbydesign.com.
Best Variety: Wolferman's
Sure, holiday cookies taste great on their own, but they also make excellent companions to other sweet treats. If you're looking for a good variety in your cookie delivery, Wolferman's Christmas bakery gifts are worth checking out. The baked goods service has a wonderful selection of spreads, such as the deluxe Christmas cheer gift tower with raspberry shortbread cookies alongside cinnamon rolls, cranberry orange loaf cake, peppermint pretzels, and other goodies. There are plenty more gift baskets with varying assortments, including a tower with three festive flavors of english muffins and a bakery gift basket with chocolate swirl cake to complement the shortbread cookies.
To buy: Wolferman's Christmas Bakery Gifts, from $24.99; wolfermans.com.
Best Holiday Cookie Bouquet: 1-800 Baskets
There are few things as charming as a cookie bouquet, and 1-800 Baskets has got the gift nailed down to a science. The holiday cookie arrangement is an eight-piece display of frosted sugar cookies decked out as smiling snowmen and swirling snowflakes, making it a perfect option for any winter holiday. There's also a similar Merry Christmas cookie arrangement with cookies appropriately styled as Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as snowmen, Christmas trees, and, of course, red and green presents.
Each bouquet comes in a festive box full of crinkle cut paper with cookie pops blooming upward like flowers. They make for great centerpieces for any winter occasion, so much so that you may feel guilty for picking them apart to eat.
To buy: 1-800 Baskets Cookie Gift Baskets, $54.99; 1800baskets.com.
Best Marshmallows: XO Marshmallow
It's no surprise that XO Marshmallows sells, well, marshmallows. But it still found a way to put a holiday twist on the classic sweet treat. The 2021 marshmallow advent calendar features a combination of the brand's most popular flavors like lavender honey, funfetti, and peppermint. But the advent calendar is mostly made up of exclusive marshmallow flavors that you can't buy year round, such as sugar plum, maple pancake, eggnog, chai, and even matcha.
XO Marshmallow's advent calendar ships out in mid-November, but you can preorder it today. It will feel like Christmas morning every day in December when you're unveiling the latest mystery marshmallow flavor.
To buy: XO Marshmallow 2021 Advent Calendar, $52.95; xomarshmallow.com.
Best Year-Round Cookie Delivery: Mrs. Fields
Mrs. Fields is a household name for a good reason: The brand makes amazing cookies. A staple in any good mall, you can now get great-tasting holiday cookies delivered in all the classic flavors. Mrs. Fields may be most famous for its cookie cakes, and it's decking the halls with a Merry Christmas cookie cake that features scrumptious icing stockings. If you'd rather snack on smaller treats, there are plenty of holiday cookie collections like this pack of 30 bite-sized nibblers. The snowman cookie tower, which has a total of 86 food items, comes in three round cookie boxes that can be stacked to form a snowman, complete with knit hat, scarf, and mittens.
To buy: Mrs. Fields Holiday Cookie Gifts, from $27.99; mrsfields.com.