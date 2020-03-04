Christmas

Find recipes for holiday treats kids will love making -- and eating -- this Christmas.

The Best Kid-Friendly Theme Park Christmas Celebrations in the U.S.
From Florida to California, these nine U.S. theme parks are some of the best places to spend the holidays with family.
Charcuterie Houses Are This Year's Most Festive Holiday Treat
Move over, gingerbread!
10 Holiday Cookie Delivery Services That'll Put You in a Festive Mood
'Tis the season to eat sweet treats. Enjoy cookies straight out of the tin or bake the dough yourself with these cookie delivery services.
Merry Royals! See Every Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's First Official Royal Christmas
The royal siblings stole the show as they made their debut Christmas walk to church with the royal family
The World's Largest Christmas Light Maze Is Coming — and You Can Go Inside for $20
Each year, Enchant Christmas transforms a MLB stadium into a twinkly holiday wonderland.
Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar Is Finally Coming to the U.S.
The grocery store chain will sell a cheese version, too.
3 Holiday Snacks with Store-Bought Dough
These holiday treats are almost too cute to eat!
The Holiday Food and Wine Pairing Guide for Parents Trying to Make It Through
Megan the Wine Mom is here to help you take the edge off the holidays with some festive cocktails and wines pairings for parents just trying to make it through.
Easy Christmas Treats to Make With Kids
7 Holiday Snacks Kids Can Make With Store-Bought Dough
Rainbow Ring Cookies
Sparkly Waffle Cookies

No-Bake Cranberry Oat Cookies

This easy recipe for No-Bake Cranberry Oat Cookies combines oats, cranberries, coconut, and cocoa—and you don't even need to turn on your oven to make these yummy festive snacks.

