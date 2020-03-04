8 Gorgeously Glittery Unicorn Foods You Can Make at Home
It's the most magical food fad sweeping the internet: Unicorn treats! Try one of these fun, pretty ideas—and add some sparkle to your snacks.
6 Easy but Meaningful Birthday Rituals Kids Will Treasure
These little birthday rituals are sure to become warm-and-fuzzy memories for your kids down the road.
How to Make a Pixel Cake
To make this cute pixel cake, cut licorice into scant pieces and arrange using a cross-stitch pattern on a square, frosted cake (store-bought works!). Get the pattern template at familyfunmag.com/pixelcake.
How to Make a Candy Cake
To make this mosaic-inspired candy cake, arrange assorted monochromatic candy over the top and sides of a round, frosted cake (store-bought works!), and add a candy number on top.
How to Make a Galaxy Cake
To make this fun galaxy cake, cover a chocolate-frosted cake (store-bought works!) with chocolate cookie crumbs, top with fondant starburst shapes and candies, and sprinkle with silver sanding sugar.
How to Make a Pretzel Cake
To make this pretty pretzel cake, shingle mini pretzel twists in alternating colors around a round, frosted cake (store-bought works!), and top with larger pretzels.