6 Holiday Recipes That Can Easily Be Made Kid-Friendly
These party faves from the editors of Parents and Allrecipes have tiny twists that will make everyone jolly, whatever their age (or taste preferences).
Turkey Meatballs With Sweet Soy Dipping Sauce
Give the younger set the option of dipping their meatballs in ketchup or barbecue sauce.
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Hold back a cup of the plain mashed potatoes for the kids. Then add the goat cheese, dill, and chives to the rest for the grown-ups.
Jalapeño Popper Cups
Before adding the jalapeños and hot sauce, set aside some of the cream cheese–cheddar filling. Use that to fill phyllo cups just for the kids, and top with bacon bits. (You can make up a name: "Cheesy Bacon Crunchies!")
Honey-Orange Glazed Ham
Serve up the ham slider-style: Add thin ham slices to biscuits and top them with mayo, honey mustard, or the recipe's honey glaze—whatever your kid's into these days.
Puff Pastry Christmas Tree
Do a cheese-only version with half the pinwheels, and serve with marinara. After Step 1, spread just 1/2 cup ricotta mixture on one of the dough sheets, and pick up with Step 4. (For the adults, you'll halve the spinach, onion, and red-pepper flakes.)
Raspberry Cheesecake Bites
Top a few cheesecake bites with mini chocolate chips instead of the raspberry puree.