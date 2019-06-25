Holidays & Birthdays

These festive recipes and kid-approved treats are sure to make every holiday and birthday special.

Most Recent

A Latin Thanksgiving Menu: 5 Recipes Full of Flavor

A Latin Thanksgiving Menu: 5 Recipes Full of Flavor

Peruvian roast turkey, anyone? Refresh your Thanksgiving dinner menu with these surprisingly simple main dish, side dish, and dessert recipes full of Latin flavor.
Read More
An Allergy-Friendly Thanksgiving Menu

An Allergy-Friendly Thanksgiving Menu

We remade five holiday classics so your guests with food allergies and special diets can enjoy the big meal too. 
Read More
Fun St. Patrick's Day Food Traditions and Recipes

Fun St. Patrick's Day Food Traditions and Recipes

These festive dishes are yummy options for any St. Patrick's Day celebration!
Read More
Peeps Debuts Cotton Candy Marshmallows for Easter—Plus 6 More Insane New Flavors

Peeps Debuts Cotton Candy Marshmallows for Easter—Plus 6 More Insane New Flavors

Hey Easter Bunny, listen up!
Read More
How to Throw a Tamalada Party

How to Throw a Tamalada Party

Gather family and friends around the kitchen table for a tamale-making party. It may just become your kid’s favorite holiday tradition.
Read More
Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar Is Finally Coming to the U.S.

Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar Is Finally Coming to the U.S.

The grocery store chain will sell a cheese version, too.
Read More

More Holidays & Birthdays

Celebrate Purim Food, Crafts, and More

Celebrate Purim Food, Crafts, and More

Get great kid-friendly ideas for this lively and fun celebration.
Read More
Healthy Green St. Patrick's Day Snacks

Healthy Green St. Patrick's Day Snacks

Whip up one of these tasty snacks, meals, or sides and your little leprechauns will be certain they have the luck of the Irish.
Read More
Heart-Shaped Foods for Valentine's Day

Heart-Shaped Foods for Valentine's Day

Read More
How to Make a Birthday Treasure Hunt for Kids

How to Make a Birthday Treasure Hunt for Kids

Read More
6 Easy Appetizers for Your Holiday Party

6 Easy Appetizers for Your Holiday Party

Read More
5 Easy-To-Make Birthday Cakes

5 Easy-To-Make Birthday Cakes

Read More

Little Chick Thumbprint Cookies

We have a candy crush and the Easter Bunny agrees. This recipe is the prettiest, easiest, and most Instagrammable Easter treat ever!

All Holidays & Birthdays

Creative Christmas Cookies

Creative Christmas Cookies

Read More
13 Ways to Hack a Homemade Thanksgiving When You Have Zero Time

13 Ways to Hack a Homemade Thanksgiving When You Have Zero Time

Read More
10 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes You'll Be Grateful For

10 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes You'll Be Grateful For

Read More
Cook Thanksgiving Dinner in Four Hours

Cook Thanksgiving Dinner in Four Hours

Read More
5 Ways to Make Apple Lollipops Your Kids Will Love

5 Ways to Make Apple Lollipops Your Kids Will Love

Read More
Red Velvet Mug Cake

Red Velvet Mug Cake

Read More
Jammie Sammie

Jammie Sammie

Read More
Strawberry Smoochies

Strawberry Smoochies

Read More
Love-Stamped Cookies

Love-Stamped Cookies

Read More
Banana Bunny Pops

Banana Bunny Pops

Read More
Easter Sandwich Idea: There's a Hare in My Lunch

Easter Sandwich Idea: There's a Hare in My Lunch

Read More
Inchworm Cupcakes

Inchworm Cupcakes

Read More
Cute Gobbler Cupcakes

Cute Gobbler Cupcakes

Read More
How to Make Chocolate Mint Candy Cane Bars

How to Make Chocolate Mint Candy Cane Bars

Read More
6 Delicious (and Easy!) Leftover Ham Recipes

6 Delicious (and Easy!) Leftover Ham Recipes

Read More
Dessert for Breakfast

Dessert for Breakfast

Read More
Cute and Easy Cupcakes that Look Like Apples

Cute and Easy Cupcakes that Look Like Apples

Read More
4 Ways to Transform Your Cornbread

4 Ways to Transform Your Cornbread

Read More
How to Cook a Turkey

How to Cook a Turkey

Read More
Healthy Halloween Recipes for a Trick-or-Treating Pre-Party

Healthy Halloween Recipes for a Trick-or-Treating Pre-Party

Read More
Store-Bought to Wow! Thanksgiving Treats

Store-Bought to Wow! Thanksgiving Treats

Read More
17 Thanksgiving Potluck Ideas

17 Thanksgiving Potluck Ideas

Read More
Kid-Friendly Christmas Cookies Almost Too Cute to Eat

Kid-Friendly Christmas Cookies Almost Too Cute to Eat

Read More
Easiest Christmas Cookies Ever

Easiest Christmas Cookies Ever

Read More
Giftable Treats for Christmas

Giftable Treats for Christmas

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com