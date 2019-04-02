Zucchini and Yellow Squash Recipes The Whole Family Will Love

By Jenna Helwig
April 02, 2019
Credit: Yunhee Kim

Use up your fresh summer vegetables with these easy kid-friendly squash recipes, including healthy zucchini bread, pasta, and even pizza!

Baked Zucchini Coins

Think of these as a healthier take on fries—crispy, crunchy circles that are perfect for dipping. Marinara is a natural choice, but Ranch and ketchup work too.

Honey-Soy Salmon With Zucchini

Credit: Yunhee Kim
Serve this wholesome combo with white or brown rice for a complete meal. For an extra flavor boost drizzle the zucchini with a little more soy sauce.

Zucchini, Corn, and Green Beans

Credit: Peter Ardito
This veggie-studded pasta is the dish to make after a farmer’s market visit. Feel free to swap in your favorites and create a dish all your own (or leave out some of the veggies if the kids rebel).

Zucchini Salad

Sometimes just cutting a vegetable differently can help make it more exciting. To make this no-cook dish use a vegetable peeler to shave the zucchini into wide ribbons.

Blueberry Zucchini Bread

Zucchini bread is usually a hit. Adding juicy blueberries into the mix guarantees it.

Summer Garden Zoodles

Credit: Linda Xiao
Recipe

There’s no cooking involved with this fresh, flavorful meal. Swap in chickpeas for the cannellini beans if your crew prefers, and let everyone show off their zoodle-slurping skills.

 

Pesto Zoodle and Chicken Salad

To make this crowd-pleasing salad ahead of time, assemble it without the pesto, Parm, and basil and refrigerate it for up to 24 hours. Toss with the pesto, cheese, and basil before serving. It’s also perfect for a potluck!

Black Bean, Corn, and Summer Squash Enchiladas

Recipe

Roll up these Tex-Mex faves and then walk away and let the slow cooker work its magic. Dinner will be cheesy and delicious without a lot of effort.

Slow-Cooker Summer Ratatouille

Credit: Tara Donne
Recipe

Serve ratatouille tossed with pasta, spooned over grilled chicken or fish, or as a side dish. It also freezes like a champ. Defrost leftovers to top pasta, grilled chicken, or fish.

Squash and Bacon Pizza

Using store-bought dough helps this pizza come together fast. You can also cook the bacon ahead and slice the squash into ribbons a few days before.

