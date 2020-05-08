5 Healthy Gut Recipes Even Kids Will Love
Foods loaded with probiotics—and their sidekick, prebiotics—offer awesome body benefits. And these superstar ingredients are more kid-friendly than you might think!
Umami Noodle Bowl
Asparagus and garlic are the VIPs (very important prebiotics) in this dish. Serve kimchi on the side for a nice hit of probiotics if your kids are still building up their spice tolerance.
Grilled Turmeric Chicken Kabobs
Probiotic yogurt pairs perfectly with prebiotic onion in this citrusy, peppery meal. Serve the components separately, or fold them all into a wrap with the naan.
Caesar Salad With Tempeh Croutons
Powerhouse probiotic tempeh is made from cooked and fermented soybeans and has a distinctive tang. But the yogurt is a probiotic, too, so if the fam aren’t tempeh fans, you can swap in protein-rich chickpeas or quartered hard-boiled eggs.
Stir-Fried Shrimp and Broccoli With Miso
This light and easy family-friendly Asian dish works in miso, a probiotic, and broccoli, a prebiotic.
Smoky Pork Sandwiches With Coleslaw
The coleslaw-sauerkraut mix and kefir dressing pack a probiotic punch. Roasted sweet potatoes, a great source of antioxidants and fiber, make a great side.