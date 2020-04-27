10 Healthy Recipes and Tips for Cooking With the Canned Food in Your Pantry

Image zoom

How many times have you heard that you should be filling your family's plates with fruits and veggies, lean protein, and healthy carbs? That's great advice—but it can be hard to follow when you take into account all the peeling, chopping, and cooking it requires.

Luckily, canned produce, seafood, poultry, and beans can be just as nutritious as fresh. In fact, a study in the journal Nutrients found that people who ate a lot of canned foods had a higher intake of 17 essential nutrients than people who rarely ate canned foods did. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the quantity and quality of minerals, fat-soluble vitamins, protein, fat, and carbohydrates is usually about the same in, say, a can of beets and a tray of roasted beets you pull from the oven. Because the canning process requires high heat, some canned foods may have less water-soluble vitamins, such as vitamin B, than fresh ones do. But that same process can actually increase the amount of fat-soluble vitamins, such as lycopene, in certain canned vegetables.

While some canned foods contain added sugar and salt, it's relatively easy to avoid them. Just look for fruits canned in water or juice (versus syrup) and vegetables, seafood, and beans marked "no salt added" or "low sodium." While you're at it, buy canned foods labeled "BPA-free" when possible if you're concerned about your family's exposure to the chemical.

Now that you know what to buy, here's how to cook with it in ways the whole family will like.