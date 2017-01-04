8 Healthy, Delicious Kid-Friendly Smoothies and Smoothie Bowls

Emily Elveru, Liz Weiss, MS, RDN, and Janice Newell Bissex, MS, RDN
Updated: June 05, 2019
Shake up your snack routine and whip up one of these easy, family-friendly smoothie and smoothie bowl recipes.
Blueberry-Avocado Smoothie

Process 1 ripe banana and a pinch of salt in a blender on highs peed until smooth. Then add 1½ cups unsweetened almond milk (or another milk of your choice), 1½ cups frozen blueberries ,½ avocado (pitted and cut into 1-in. pieces), and 2 Tbs. lemon juice. Continue to process until smooth.

Source: The Complete Baby and Toddler Cookbook from America’s Test Kitchen

Tropical Twist Smoothie Bowl

This smoothie bowl starts with milk, which provides a unique package of nine essential nutrients including protein, bone-building calcium, and vitamin D, and it gets thickened with frozen fruit, yogurt, and shredded coconut. The decoration on top is like a ray of sunshine.

Source: Liz Weiss, MS, RDN and Janice Newell Bissex, MS, RDN

Peanut Power Smoothie Bowl

When you blend together frozen bananas, milk, cocoa powder, chia seeds, and peanut butter, what you get is a rich, nutritious, and satisfying smoothie bowl with an impressive 10 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber. Since kids love peanut butter, this tasty bowl is sure to be a big hit.

Source: Liz Weiss, MS, RDN and Janice Newell Bissex, MS, RDN

Kale-Pineapple Smoothie

Blend 1 ripe banana,1 Tbs. honey, and a pinch of salt on high speed until smooth. Next, add 1 cup frozen pineapple chunks,1 cup chopped kale leaves (frozen is fine), 1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt, and ½ cup water to prepared base. Process until smooth, about 1 minute, scraping down sides of blender jar as needed.

Source: The Complete Baby and Toddler Cookbook from America’s Test Kitchen

Wild Blueberry Blast Smoothie Bowl

Wild blueberries are nutritional superstars. They are packed with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, and their complex, sweet-tart flavor makes them a perfect match for smoothie bowls.

Source: Liz Weiss, MS, RDN and Janice Newell Bissex, MS, RDN

Raspberry & Mango Smoothie Bowl

For this naturally-sweet, vibrantly colored smoothie bowl, toss chunks of fresh mango into a blender along with frozen raspberries, creamy Greek yogurt, and 100% fruit juice. This delicious bowl is brimming with vitamin C, fiber, and a bright fresh flavor.

Source: Liz Weiss, MS, RDN and Janice Newell Bissex, MS, RDN

Peach-Spinach Smoothie

Combine 1 ripe banana,1 Tbs. honey, and a pinch of salt on high speed until smooth. Add 2 cups frozen peaches, 1 cup baby spinach, 1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt (substitute whole-milk Greek yogurt for a thicker texture), and ¼ cup whole milk and blend until smooth.

Source: The Complete Baby and Toddler Cookbook from America’s Test Kitchen

Pretty Pumpkin Smoothie Bowl

Pumpkin is bursting with immune-boosting vitamin A, and when it's added to this orange-hued smoothie bowl, it brings delicious flavor to every spoonful.

Source: Liz Weiss, MS, RDN and Janice Newell Bissex, MS, RDN

 

