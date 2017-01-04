8 Healthy, Delicious Kid-Friendly Smoothies and Smoothie Bowls

Process 1 ripe banana and a pinch of salt in a blender on highs peed until smooth. Then add 1½ cups unsweetened almond milk (or another milk of your choice), 1½ cups frozen blueberries ,½ avocado (pitted and cut into 1-in. pieces), and 2 Tbs. lemon juice. Continue to process until smooth.

Source: The Complete Baby and Toddler Cookbook from America’s Test Kitchen