5 Easy Breakfasts You Can Eat as a Family

By Catherine McCord
Do you feed your child in the morning and then grab a bite later? Instead, enjoy these breakfast dishes together.
Baked Blueberry Doughnuts

Tara Donne
If you want something whole grain but your child had a doughnut in mind, compromise with these baked berry-filled treats, which can be made the night before.

Happy Eggs

Tara Donne
Start the day off with a smile! You get the protein and fiber you want, and your child gets something totally fun.

Mix-it-Up Muffins

Tara Donne
Try our all-purpose batter. Add your favorite muffin mix-ins to half, and your kids' picks to the rest. We made carrot-raisin and chocolate-raspberry.

Bell-Pepper Egg Flowers

Tara Donne
Veggies, eggs, cheese, and whole-grain toast -- it's the perfectly balanced breakfast. And pretty too!

Two-In-One Breakfast

Tara Donne
This recipe makes two parfaits and one smoothie -- you decide who gets what!

Originally published in the June 2013 issue of Parents magazine.

