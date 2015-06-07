23 Best Packaged Foods for Families

By Karen Cicero
Updated September 09, 2021
Families cooked with 200-plus packaged products to find yummy items that deserve a spot on your shopping list. Let's eat!

How We Picked the Winners

From the thousands of new packaged foods launched in the past year, Parents found timesavers to help families make dinner on the fly. To qualify for testing, products had to be free of synthetic dyes and artificial sweeteners. They also needed to supply nutrients. A group of families with 75 kids among them prepped and taste tested 200-plus products to arrive at this list of 20 winners. Editors rounded out the mix with three of their longtime faves.

365 by Whole Foods Market Farm-Raised Cooked Salmon Fillets

Even picky kids reported liking the smoky flavor of this sustainably farmed fish. Defrost, heat, done!

Birds Eye Skillets Garlic Butter Green Beans

Drop frozen green beans, garlic butter, and seasoning (all included) into a pan, and five minutes later, you have a side that one tester called "crunchy and creamy."

Martha Stewart Kitchen Four Cheese Macaroni & Cheese

Topped with savory panko, this ready-to-bake dish appealed to the whole fam.

Bush's Best Sidekicks Simmerin' Caribbean Black Beans

Jerk-style seasonings and bell peppers add kick to the canned beans without overdoing the heat.

Good & Gather Grilled Chicken Breast Skewers

Warm up this rotisserie chicken-on-a-stick (a Target exclusive) and kids will forget about nuggets.

Hellmann's Cilantro Lime Sauce

Tasty on top of a taco, chicken sandwich, or burger, this squirtable sauce is "zesty" and "avocado-like," according to our staffers' kids.

Rao's Made for Home Meat Lasagna

Fans of Rao's jarred sauce weren't let down by this frozen family-size entrée. It hit the right notes: hearty noodles, flavorful sauce, and cheesy perfection.

Lightlife Plant-Based Burgers

When grilled and topped with cheese and ketchup, these patties, made with pea protein, fooled our junior testers.

Street Kitchen Coconut Chicken Curry

The ginger-and-garlic paste, sauce, and spices give you a jump on a crowd-pleasing curry. Twenty minutes later, dinner is on the table.

Pictsweet Farms Mexican Street Corn

Ready for the roasting pan, this frozen side dish tastes "cheesy and tangy," reported our young testers. They squeezed on lime juice for extra yum.

Taylor Farms Everything Chopped Kit

A hit with older kids and parents, this salad has mini toasts, everything bagel seasoning, and ranch dressing.

Niman Ranch Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork

"It's so good for sammies," said one mom about this well-seasoned pork in an eco-friendly container.

Ben's Original Ready Rice Brown Basmati

You could spend an hour soaking and cooking basmati rice, or you could heat this packet for 90 seconds. We like Plan B.

Bertolli d'Italia Creamy Rosa Sauce

Even kids who prefer pasta with butter and Parm liked this mild sauce cooked with ricotta and Grana Padano cheeses.

Don Pancho Chicken Street Tacos Express Meal Kit

Just warm the tortillas and seasoned cubed chicken for a quick Taco Tuesday meal. Kids liked adding the fixin's: Crema, salsa, and shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar are included.

McCormick Sunshine by Tabitha Brown All Purpose Seasoning

The combo of ginger, pineapple, and mango, plus other spices, gave families tropical vibes.

Hidden Valley Original Ranch

Anything that makes our kids request baby carrots at snacktime deserves a medal. A new plant-based version of the famous dressing is great for dairy-free families.

Success Garden & Grains

This boil-in-bag rice mixes in black beans, corn, and bell peppers. You add your own seasonings. Said one mom, "We put chili powder on ours and left a portion plain for the kids."

Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower

The company tweaked the recipe for this frozen side, and testers raved about the creamy result. "My 7-year old doesn't like mashed potatoes but loves this," reported one mom.

Tiller & Hatch Cajun Style Chicken Stew

Little testers called this frozen comfort meal with andouille sausage "good spicy." It's designed for a pressure cooker, but sauté directions are on the package too.

Kikkoman Teriyaki Sesame Noodle Kit

"I love the sesame seeds!" said one kid about the sauce. Boil the included rice noodles, and add your own chicken, veggies, or both for a meal.

Tyson Mild Italian Chicken Sausage

Although it's lower in saturated fat than traditional sausage, families thought it was flavorful on the grill, in a sauce, or sautéed with peppers and onions.

S&W Heirloom Series

While families gave high marks to all four rare bean varieties in this line, they especially liked the nutty flavor of the Jacob's cattle beans. "We used them for chili, and the kids loved it," one mom said.

