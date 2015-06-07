23 Best Packaged Foods for Families

From the thousands of new packaged foods launched in the past year, Parents found timesavers to help families make dinner on the fly. To qualify for testing, products had to be free of synthetic dyes and artificial sweeteners. They also needed to supply nutrients. A group of families with 75 kids among them prepped and taste tested 200-plus products to arrive at this list of 20 winners. Editors rounded out the mix with three of their longtime faves.