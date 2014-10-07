22 Apple Recipes for Fall the Whole Family Will Love
Yunhee Kim
Our Favorite Apple Recipes
The thought of apples can bring to mind a healthy raw snack, but you'll be shocked by how you can incorporate this super fruit into breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. With plenty of antioxidants, flavonoids, and dietary fiber, you can't go wrong with any of our favorite apple recipes listed here.
The thought of apples can bring to mind a healthy raw snack, but you'll be shocked by how you can incorporate this super fruit into breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. With plenty of antioxidants, flavonoids, and dietary fiber, you can't go wrong with any of our favorite apple recipes listed here.