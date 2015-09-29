19 Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Foods Your Family Will Want to Try This Fall

Sorry Starbucks, but we're trading in our Pumpkin Spice Latte's for a Kabocha Spice Latte from Daily Harvest—especially since we can make this festive brew right at home for a fraction of the price! Daily Harvest nixes the refined sugars and syrups of traditional coffee shop drinks and brings you only the freshest feel-good ingredients. This latte's main ingredient is the Kabocha squash, also known as the Japanese pumpkin, and is complemented with organic nutmeg, cinnamon, maple syrup, ginger puree, and more to deliver you the perfect fall flavor. Make it iced or hot. Available at dailyharvest.com. (Starting at $6.99 for 3 pods)