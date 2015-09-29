19 Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Foods Your Family Will Want to Try This Fall
Kabocha Spice Latte
Sorry Starbucks, but we're trading in our Pumpkin Spice Latte's for a Kabocha Spice Latte from Daily Harvest—especially since we can make this festive brew right at home for a fraction of the price! Daily Harvest nixes the refined sugars and syrups of traditional coffee shop drinks and brings you only the freshest feel-good ingredients. This latte's main ingredient is the Kabocha squash, also known as the Japanese pumpkin, and is complemented with organic nutmeg, cinnamon, maple syrup, ginger puree, and more to deliver you the perfect fall flavor. Make it iced or hot. Available at dailyharvest.com. (Starting at $6.99 for 3 pods)
Pumpkin Spice Cheerios
These flavorful O's are a delicious taste of fall for babies, big kids, or (ahem) grown-ups. The ingredient list includes nutmeg, cloves, and real pumpkin puree. Made from oats so naturally gluten-free, Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are only available until December. No judgment if you slurp the milk. ($2.50 for 12 oz.; $3.98 for 21 oz.)
G.H. Cretors Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn
Sweet, salty, and downright addictive this caramel corn would be a perfect snack on Halloween, or heck, any other day this fall. (A P.S.A. for your pumpkin spice popcorn: remember popcorn is a choking hazard for kids under age four.) Available at Rite Aid, Walgreens, Target, and Costco ($3.99-$4.79 a bag)
Chobani Pumpkin Harvest Crisp "Flip" Yogurt & Greek Yogurt Blended with Pumpkin & Spice
Who says you can't have your pie and eat it too? Chobani's low-fat pumpkin yogurt cup, topped with piecrust pieces, pecans, and glazed pumpkin seeds, is a healthier alternative to this season's favorite dessert. Did we mention there are 12 grams of protein? They'll also be offering up their Greek Yogurt Blended with Pumpkin & Spice. Both are available through November. ($1.49 per container)
La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte
Yes, a certain Seattle-based coffee chain may have started the pumpkin spice latte craze, but we're partial to La Colombe's Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte. Subtly sweet and satisfyingly creamy, this cold coffee beverage comes in cans making it as portable as it is delicious. Plus, each can boasts 7 grams of protein. Available online at LaColombe.com, as well as Whole Foods, Wegmans, and Harris Teeter ($12 for a four-pack)
Homemade Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte
Or, go the DIY route and make your own thick, creamy PSL. You won't regret it.
Pumpkin Spice RXBAR
Even healthy snacks have gotten into the pumpkin spice game. These RXBARs are packed with protein, fiber, and pumpkin-y goodness. The best part? No added sugars. Available online at RXBar.com, as well as at Whole Foods and Trader Joes. ($2.49 a bar)
Jamba Juice Pumpkin Protein Smoothie
Craving some pumpkin flavor more substantial than a latte while you're on the go? Jamba Juice to the rescue! The juice chain has introduced its seasonal Pumpkin Protein Smoothie, made with pumpkin (of course), whey protein, chia seeds, almond milk, cinnamon, and pumpkin spice. ($6.35 for 16 oz)
Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice Yogurt
Low in sugar and high in protein, this thick, creamy yogurt boasts a subtle pumpkin spice flavor. It's perfect for breakfast with sliced apples and granola or as a mid-afternoon pick-me-up. ($1.69-$1.99)
Pumpkin Spice PEEPS
Celebrate autumn's arrival with these new marshmallow Chicks in a pumpkin spice flavor and dipped in white fudge. Sold exclusively at Target, PEEPS® are gluten-free and a fun fall favorite. ($1.99 for three Chicks)
Talenti Pumpkin Pie Gelato
This creamy, decadent gelato blends brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin and real piecrust pieces together—making it a truly festive (and delicious!) treat. ($4.99 to $5.99 per pint)
Archer Farms Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix
Crisp fall weekends are about to get even better with lightly-spiced pumpkin pancakes or waffles. Available at Target, the mix requires only milk, oil, and eggs and makes up to 18 pancakes. A drizzle of maple syrup is optional, but highly recommended. ($3.49)
Rudi's Organic Pumpkin Bread
Whether used for a savory sandwich or to whip up a batch of sweet French toast, Rudi's Organic Pumpkin Bread is a great food addition this fall. The USDA-certified organic product is GMO free and made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. ($5.29 per loaf)
Barbara's Pumpkin Puffins Cereal
This gluten-free and vegan cereal is made without any artificial ingredients or high fructose corn syrup. With eight grams of whole grains and three grams of fiber per serving, both you and your kids can enjoy this limited-edition cereal made with real pumpkin. ($5.49 per box)
Want More Pumpkin?
If your kids can't get enough pumpkin try incoporating it into dinner with our 5 No-So-Scary Pumpkin Recipes. Packed with potassium, fiber, and Vitamin A, canned pumpkin is a simple way to up the nutritional ante of your family's meals.
Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice Creamer
One of the quickest ways to indulge in creamy, pumpkin spiced up coffee at home is with Natural Bliss creamer in its seasonal Pumpkin Spice flavor. The four-ingredient creamer is available in mass retailers and grocery stores nationwide. ($2.79-2.99 per bottle)
Archer Farms Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix
One of Target's harvest must-haves: Archer Farms Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix, which is perfect for everything from brunch to school bake sales. ($2.79)
Archer Farms Pumpkin Spice Pretzels
Target's given coated pretzels an autumnal twist with their Archer Farms Pumpkin Spice Flavored Pretzels. ($2.99)
Pepperidge Farms Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookies
What's better than a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth Milano sandwich cookie from Pepperidge Farms? Uh, a pumpkin spice flavored one, obviously. The seasonal flavor is available online, as well as nationwide at grocery stores like Kroger, Walmart, Target, etc. ($3.69)
Krusteaz Pumpkin Pie Bar
Pumpkin pie is always a good idea, but this Krusteaz Pumpkin Pie Bar Mix, with gingerbread crust, pack a spicy, delicious punch and are sure to kick that seasonal craving. Available at retailers nationwide. ($3.29)