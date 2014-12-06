5 Meatless Meals the Whole Family Will Love

By Erin Gleeson
Updated March 09, 2020
Jen Causey
These vegan and vegetarian twists on your family's favorite dinner recipes are so delicious, your kids may not even notice that they’re eating more vegetables—and taking care of the planet!
Pineapple Fried Rice

Jen Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

There are two kinds of rice going on in this colorful stir-fry: brown rice and the cauliflower kind. Pineapple gives the whole mix a little sweetness, and cashews add some extra crunch.

Crunchy Taco Salad

Jen Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This seasoned quinoa-and-beans combo is the plant equivalent of taco meat. Fill a plate for yourself, but let the kids serve themselves. (Who knows which foods they won’t want touching this week?)

Rigatoni With Veggie Meatballs

Jen Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cooked lentils, breadcrumbs, chopped spinach, and loads of Italian seasoning make these meat-free meatballs just as savory and satisfying as the real thing.

Veggie Ramen Soup

Jen Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Miso paste flavors the soup, while precooked tofu cuts simmering time.

Pizza with Zucchini and Smoked Mozzarella

Kate Sears
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sautéed zucchini and smoked mozzarella stand in for pepperoni in this crowd-pleasing entrée. Raw garlic in the uncooked, ready-in-10-minutes tomato sauce adds punch. If you don't want to wait the hour for the dough to become easier to work with, use a store-bought ready-to-heat flatbread crust and follow the package instructions. For heat-lovers, drizzle the finished pie with chile oil.

