Healthy Eating

Making sure kids -- and adults -- eat nutritious meals has never been more important. Here are some easy ways to sneak in good foods, vitamins, and fiber without them knowing the difference.

Most Recent

Eating More Fruits & Vegetables Could Give Kids a Mental Health Boost, According to New Research
Having healthy meals is important for more than just physical health, for kids and adults alike.
7 Low-Cost, Super Healthy Veggies to Add to Your Kids' Meals
Adding more vegetables to your family's diet doesn't have to cost a fortune. Here are some of the most nutritious and affordable vegetables to add to your grocery list, according to experts.
What to Buy at ALDI Grocery Stores, According to Nutritionists
Manage to make it beyond the seasonal sweets and specialty mac 'n cheese and you'll discover your local ALDI grocery store is a nutrition gold mine. Here, experts share some of their favorite healthy ALDI finds.
5 Healthy Gut Recipes Even Kids Will Love
10 Healthy Recipes and Tips for Cooking With the Canned Food in Your Pantry
When a trip to the grocery store isn't in the cards, knowing how to transform foods in your pantry can be a lifesaver when feeding your family. From canned chicken to beans, here are our favorite recipes starring canned foods you probably have on hand.
5 Hacks for Serving More Veggies with Dinner
Registered dietitian Andrea Mathis has figured out how to persuade her sons to eat—and enjoy!—vegetables. Copy her hacks for quick weeknight-dinner inspiration.
Advertisement

More Healthy Eating

37 Healthy Foods to Buy for Your Family
Load your shelves with these delicious and nutritious foods, and we promise that your kids will stop begging you for junk.
23 Easy Ways to Cook Vegetables for Kids
Everyone knows that veggies are good for us—and especially for our kids. Here are our favorite easy ways to prepare them, plus a few tricks to make every vegetable taste delicious for little (and big) palates.
Here’s a Handy Way to Understand Healthy Serving Sizes
Zucchini and Yellow Squash Recipes The Whole Family Will Love
Family-Friendly Grain Bowl Dinners
New Harvard Study Links Drinking Sugary Soda and Sports Drinks to Premature Death—Especially for Women

The Pregnant Woman's Guide to Barbecues

Hot dogs. Burgers. Deli meats. Before you head to that cookout, brush up on what foods pregnant women can eat—and the important foods you need to avoid.

All Healthy Eating

Is the Keto Diet Safe If You're Breastfeeding?
The Real Mom's Guide to Buying Organic Food
7 Nutrients That Will Fuel Your Kid's Creative Brain
The Nutritionist-Approved Hack That Made My Coffee Taste So Much Better
Costco Just Sold More Than 1 Million Plant-Based Don Lee Burgers in 60 Days
Trader Joe’s Gluten-Free Cauliflower Gnocchi Is Taking Over Instagram
Stop Trying to Get Your Kid to Eat New Foods
10 Ways to Make Feeding Your Toddler 10 Times Easier
Noodles & Company Is Offering Healthy Zoodle Alternatives to Their Pasta Menu
5 Healthy Meatloaf Makeovers Even Mom Would Love
It's Okay for Your Kid to Be a Little Hungry
Science Finally Says That Eating Pasta Could Help You Lose Weight
Why You Shouldn't Throw Away Your Child's Easter Candy
Healthy Packaged Vegetables to Add to Your Shopping List
13 Creative Takes on Deviled Eggs
What to Do If Your Child Doesn't Like Drinking Water
This Mom Hit Her Goals the Second She Stopped Obsessing Over Losing Weight
12 Foods That Are Good for Your Child's Gut Health
5 Nutrition Tips You Have Permission to Ignore
How Plant-Based Milks Compare to Cow's Milk for Kids
4 Quick and Easy Whole30 Dinner Recipes
Should Famlies Try the Keto Diet?
10 Healthy Family Food Habits
Why Giving Your Kid Unlimited Cookies Is a Good Idea (For Real)
5 Fertility-Boosting Breakfast Recipes
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com