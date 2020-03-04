Healthy Snack Ideas

Greek Yogurt Recipes Your Kids Will Love
Greek yogurt is a healthy, creamy food with a rich flavor. Here are four kid-friendly recipes that incorporate Greek yogurt.
The FDA Just Banned 7 Artificial Flavors Used in Candy, Ice Cream, Carbonated Drinks, and More
There's a major health risk associated with them, according to new research.
5 Fun Summer Snack Packs
Snack time! These snacks are healthy AND kid-approved.
7 Nutrients That Will Fuel Your Kid's Creative Brain
Get the creative juices flowing with these brain-boosting foods.
People Who Eat More Chocolate May Be Less Stressed, and We're Praying This Is True
The first human trials favor dark chocolate consumption for more than just stress.
9 Products for Your Kids That Will Let You Live Your Life
There are plenty of ways to make sure that your child is healthy, thriving, and ever-growing, that won't make your mom life harder. Here, experts suggest easy ways to give your child what he wants and what is best for him. Now give yourself a break and hand these products to your kids.
Thin Mint-Flavored Chickpeas Exist. But Will Your Kid Be Having Any of It?
These Thin Mint-flavored chickpeas are coming to Whole Foods this June!
Disneyland Just Unveiled The Ultimate Dessert Mashup: Carrot Cake Churros
Churro fans can rejoice further, as this carrot cake creation isn’t the only one Disneyland has unleashed for Pixar Fest.
30 Easy Homemade Snack Ideas for Kids

Get ahead of your family’s cravings with a batch of healthy(ish) homemade treats. Whether the kids want something crunchy or chewy, fruity or cheesy, these recipes will satisfy everyone.

