Fun, Kid-Friendly Snack Hacks
Whether your kid needs a school snack, sports practice pick-me-up, or pre-dinner munchie, these recipes will have you covered.
Capital Grilled Cheese
Go old-school with this perfectly melty, personalized sammie. Your snack? The remains of the sandwich after you cut out the letter!
Watch: Lunch Box Meal Prep
Date and Nut Candy
Your little one will flip over this coconut candy made with real fruit.
Veggie Roll-Ups
Vegetables go down easily when they're stuffed in this sammie.
Drinks on the Go
Gingerbread Animal Crackers
Tame growling tummies with these festively flavored animal crackers.
Tortilla Pillows
Tell your friends how easy it is to make this warm after-school surprise.
Dried Cherry Bars
These gooey granola treats slip in dried fruit and whole grains.
Berry Cool
It takes just a few minutes to whip up this healthy kid favorite.
Apple Pie Mini Muffins
When the apple of your eye is hungry, swoop in with these tiny fruit-filled muffins.
Spinach Pancakes
Top o' the Morning! Surprise your little leprechauns on St. Patrick's Day with these fun flapjacks.
Holiday Cheer
Treat your hungry kid to a simple homemade pudding that has a seasonal twist.
Carrot and Hummus Sushi Sandwiches
Chances are you have everything you need to make these simple sandwiches for the kids.
Berry Godmother
You won't need a magic wand to make these fruit-filled parfaits quickly disappear.