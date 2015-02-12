Fun, Kid-Friendly Snack Hacks

By A Parents Contributor
February 12, 2015
Credit: Jennifer Causey

Whether your kid needs a school snack, sports practice pick-me-up, or pre-dinner munchie, these recipes will have you covered.

Start Slideshow

1 of 14

Capital Grilled Cheese

View Recipe

Go old-school with this perfectly melty, personalized sammie. Your snack? The remains of the sandwich after you cut out the letter!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Watch: Lunch Box Meal Prep

3 of 14

Date and Nut Candy

Credit: Avery Powell
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Your little one will flip over this coconut candy made with real fruit.

Advertisement

4 of 14

Veggie Roll-Ups

Credit: Avery Powell
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Vegetables go down easily when they're stuffed in this sammie.

5 of 14

Drinks on the Go

Credit: Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Fill a drawer in your fridge (or a cooler, if you're headed to soccer practice) with several pouches of your kids' favorite drinks—right now we're loving Tropicana Kids juice drink, which comes in watermelon, mixed berry, and fruit punch flavors. Your kids can each grab their own pouch—they'll get vitamin C and have fun hydration on the go.

6 of 14

Gingerbread Animal Crackers

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tame growling tummies with these festively flavored animal crackers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 14

Tortilla Pillows

Credit: Avery Powell
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tell your friends how easy it is to make this warm after-school surprise.

8 of 14

Dried Cherry Bars

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These gooey granola treats slip in dried fruit and whole grains.

9 of 14

Berry Cool

Credit: Avery Powell
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It takes just a few minutes to whip up this healthy kid favorite.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 14

Apple Pie Mini Muffins

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When the apple of your eye is hungry, swoop in with these tiny fruit-filled muffins.

11 of 14

Spinach Pancakes

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top o' the Morning! Surprise your little leprechauns on St. Patrick's Day with these fun flapjacks.

12 of 14

Holiday Cheer

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Treat your hungry kid to a simple homemade pudding that has a seasonal twist.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 14

Carrot and Hummus Sushi Sandwiches

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe

Chances are you have everything you need to make these simple sandwiches for the kids.

14 of 14

Berry Godmother

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You won't need a magic wand to make these fruit-filled parfaits quickly disappear.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next