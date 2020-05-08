5 Popsicle Recipes to Try This Summer
The fastest way to melt your kids’ hearts: Hand them these fun-flavored ice pops while they’re playing in the backyard.
Watermelon-Strawberry
How to make them: Cut 12 oz. strawberries (2 cups) into quarters and mix with 2 Tbs. honey in a bowl. Set aside for 30 minutes. Blend berries, 2 1/4 cups cubed seedless watermelon, and 2 Tbs. fresh lime juice until smooth. Divide among eight 3-oz. molds, insert sticks, and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours.
Nutritional information: 43 calories, 4g added sugar per pop
Coconut-Mango
How to make them: Combine 2 cups chopped mango (from 3 whole mangoes), 1/2 cup orange juice, 2 Tbs. fresh lime juice, and a pinch of kosher salt in a blender. In a bowl, mix 1 1/2 cups unsweetened coconut-milk yogurt, 2 Tbs. honey, and 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract. Alternate adding layers of mango and yogurt to eight 3-oz. molds, stopping 1/2 in. from the top. Swirl layers with a chopstick or a knife. Insert sticks and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours.
Nutritional information: 82 calories, 4g added sugar per pop
Peaches & Cream
How to make them: Spoon 1 Tbs. honey-flavored yogurt into each of ten 3-oz. molds. Freeze until mixture begins to set, about 40 minutes. Meanwhile, peel and slice 1 large peach into 10 thin slices. Put a wedge into each mold and top each with an additional 2 Tbs. yogurt (you’ll need about 18 oz. yogurt for the entire recipe). Insert sticks; freeze until solid, at least 4 hours.
Nutritional information: 71 calories, 4g added sugar per pop
Chocolate-Banana-Nut
How to make them: Preheat oven to 400°F. Wrap 4 unpeeled bananas in foil individually; roast until soft, about 30 minutes. Let cool slightly, then peel and mash. Combine with 1/3 cup packed dark-brown sugar. Blend banana mixture with 2 1/2 cups milk or water, 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, 1/4 cup peanut butter, 1 Tbs. pure maple syrup, 2/3 tsp. fresh lemon juice, 2/3 tsp. pure vanilla extract, and 1/3 tsp. kosher salt until smooth. Add more liquid if mixture seems too thick to pour. Divide among eight 3-oz. molds; freeze until solid, at least 4 hours. Dip in or drizzle with chocolate. Optional for kids ages 4 and up: Sprinkle on chopped pistachios.
Nutritional information: 253 calories, 16g added sugar per pop
Vanilla-Berry
How to make them: Gently mix 1 cup assorted berries and 1 tsp. brown sugar in a bowl; set aside. Stir together 1 cup heavy cream, 1/2 cup whole milk, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract, and a pinch of kosher salt in a bowl. Add berries to milk mixture. Divide among eight 3-oz. molds and insert sticks; freeze until solid, at least 4 hours.
Nutritional information: 146 calories, 7g added sugar per pop