5 Popsicle Recipes to Try This Summer

How to make them: Preheat oven to 400°F. Wrap 4 unpeeled bananas in foil individually; roast until soft, about 30 minutes. Let cool slightly, then peel and mash. Combine with 1/3 cup packed dark-brown sugar. Blend banana mixture with 2 1/2 cups milk or water, 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, 1/4 cup peanut butter, 1 Tbs. pure maple syrup, 2/3 tsp. fresh lemon juice, 2/3 tsp. pure vanilla extract, and 1/3 tsp. kosher salt until smooth. Add more liquid if mixture seems too thick to pour. Divide among eight 3-oz. molds; freeze until solid, at least 4 hours. Dip in or drizzle with chocolate. Optional for kids ages 4 and up: Sprinkle on chopped pistachios.

Nutritional information: 253 calories, 16g added sugar per pop