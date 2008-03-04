13 Healthy Snacks for Super-Busy Moms

Sure, you pay attention to every morsel your kid eats, but during a jam-packed day of work or running around, it's all too easy to forget about nourishing yourself. The result? A frenzied trip to the drive-thru or vending machine after you suddenly realize you're starvation central. "The worst thing you can do is go too long without eating," says Keri Glassman, RD, a NYC-based dietitian (and mom to a 5-year-old and 17-month-old). "Then not only do you overeat, but you binge on unhealthy foods full of sugar and empty calories."

As a general rule, try to eat something every two to four hours. Selecting snacks at about 150 calories or less per serving will keep your hunger at bay without widening your waistline. Since you're so swamped, we tapped experts for picks that multitask accordingly: Most are kid-friendly and nonperishable, so you can tuck them away in your diaper bag, car, or desk and not think about restocking every morning. Here, 12 satisfying snacks you can feel good about munching on.