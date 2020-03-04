Snacks

Make the most out of snack time with these nutritious, kid-friendly treats.

Sam's Club's Is Selling Tubs of Reese's With Enough Cups to Last a Year
That is, if you can restrain yourself.
Turkey Dinner-Flavored Candy Corn Is Now a Thing (Yes, Really)
Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get any weirder.
You Can Win Free Drinks with Starbucks’ Summer Game
Get a chance to earn rewards towards your favorite beverages.
M&M'S Just Confirmed a Sweet New Holiday Flavor
And you can get a sneak peek soon!
Gummy Berry Grapes Taste Just Like Your Favorite Childhood Candy
Move over, cotton candy grapes!
5 Popsicle Recipes to Try This Summer
Oreo's New Limited-Edition 'Trolls' Cookies Are Glittery
Queen Poppy and Pop Troll Tiny Diamond get their own special treats!
Santa Came Early! Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Snack Cakes Are Now at Walmart for the Summer
This one goes out to all of you who are already dreaming about putting on your Christmas playlist.
Prepare Your Freezer: 100-Calorie Boozy Popsicles Are Back at Costco
Krispy Kreme-Glazed Popcorn Exists and It Sounds Amazing
Who Needs Flowers When You Can Have a PICKLE BOUQUET?!
This Girl Scout Rewrote a Cardi B Song to Sell Cookies, and Someone Give Her a Record Deal STAT

9 Healthy Snack Bars for Kids

These healthy snack bar picks, agreed upon by nutritionists and kids, go easy on the sugar. Plus, they supply whole grains, protein, or both to help satisfy tummies until the next meal.

Peeps Is Offering a Few Fans the Chance to See Inside Their Factory for the First Time Ever
Sorry Resolutions! Pillsbury Debuts Limited Edition Sugar Cookies Flavor Strawberry Cheesecake
New Carrot Cake Oreos Are Already Hitting Shelves—and They're Here to Stay
PSA: You Can Order Girl Scout Cookies Online
Beware, Parents: Jell-O Introduces New Edible Slime
Oreo Rumored to Be Releasing Their Biggest Cookie to Date with 'Most Stuf Oreos'
30 Easy Homemade Snack Ideas for Kids
Hawaiian Snow Cones
The Savory-Sweet Dip Your Kids Will Ask for All Summer Long
3 Yummy Frozen Drinks to Make for Kids
Ayesha Curry's Mango Lemonade
The Sweet, Salty, Spicy Popcorn of Your Dreams
How to Make Holiday Party Cheeseball Pops
Kids Dish on Their Favorite Snacks
Banana Bunny Pops
PB&J Crispy Treats
Colossal Popsicle
Mini Stromboli
School-of-Fish Snack
How to Make Heart-Shaped Eggs
How to Make Waffle Heart Sandwiches
FamilyFun's Treat of the Month
Healthy Snacks from A to Z
Quick and Easy Kid Snacks
Fun, Kid-Friendly Snack Hacks
