Slow-Cooker Chilies, Soups, and Stews

By Parents Magazine
May 01, 2014

No matter what the weather is outside, slow-cooker chilies, soups, and stews are always in season. We've gathered 19 of our favorite recipes perfect for the entire family to enjoy.

Chickpea Stew Over Couscous

Slow cooking is a perfect hands-off method for making healthy and economical dried beans. In this light recipe chickpeas pack protein and fiber. Crumbled feta cheese adds a salty punch to tie all the flavors together.

Chicken Stew with Potato Dumplings

Pick up fully cooked gnocchi to use as no-prep dumplings.

Asian Beef Stew

Garnish this Asian-style stew with thin strips of crisp scallions for added zing.

Cheesy Potato and Leek Chowder

"When I was a newlywed, one of the first dishes I made in a slow cooker was this scrumptious soup. It's a take on a French classic, so I felt just like Julia Child. It's been in my family's dinner rotation for years. Best of all, it's so easy!" -- Carla Snyder, author of One Pan, Two Plates

Chicken Mango Curry

"This not-too-spicy cross between a curry and a stew is even better after a day or two, when the flavors have had a chance to meld further. The mango adds sweetness, and the cashews give it a crunchy boost." -- Matt Kadey, author of Muffin Tin Chef

Asian Chicken Stew

With crowd-pleasing ingredients, such as sweet potato and chicken, this stew is a great way to introduce Asian cuisine. Check out the stove-top variation for a last-minute prep solution.

Veggie Stew with Dumplings

Dress up this classic vegetable stew with no-fuss cornmeal dumplings.

Golden Chicken Chili

This lighter take on chili always hits the spot. Make dinner fun by setting out toppings such as sour cream, chopped tomato, and cilantro for a make-your-own-chili bar.

Tortilla Soup

It's hard to beat the flavors of slow-simmered soup, especially this Mexican-inspired favorite made with pork tenderloins.

All-American Chili Chowder

Made with lean ground turkey, this lighter chili recipe features kidney beans and corn. Serve over crunchy tortilla chips.

Easy Indian Stew

If your kids haven't eaten the healthiest breakfast and lunch, this can make up for it: Just one serving delivers major fiber and lots of protein.

Beef and Barley Stew

Even kids who fuss over food will go for the whole-grain barley in this dish, because the beef broth and seasonings make it amazingly flavorful.

Barbeque Chili

For the taste of barbeque without the messy clean-up, opt for this delicious barbeque chili.

Italian Wedding Soup

This rich and satisfying soup is filled with meatballs, pasta, and vegetables and simmered in the slow cooker to give the flavors all day to blend.

Corn Chowder

The slow cooker makes this creamy corn soup a breeze to prepare. Serve this recipe with a generous amount of crumbled bacon.

Chilled Red Pepper Soup

The perfect make-ahead recipe, this irresistible soup simmers in the slow cooker and then chills overnight before serving.

Tuscan Vegetable Stew

This stew has planned leftovers. Stash them in the freezer for a quick meal on a time-crunched night.

Lemony Lentil Soup

Thanks to the lentils, just one portion of this vegetarian soup packs as much energy-boosting protein as a burger.

Nacho Cheese Chicken Chowder

With five ingredients and only 10 minutes of prep time, this go-to recipe is a lifesaver on busy weeknights.

