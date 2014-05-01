Slow-Cooker Chilies, Soups, and Stews
No matter what the weather is outside, slow-cooker chilies, soups, and stews are always in season. We've gathered 19 of our favorite recipes perfect for the entire family to enjoy.
Chickpea Stew Over Couscous
Slow cooking is a perfect hands-off method for making healthy and economical dried beans. In this light recipe chickpeas pack protein and fiber. Crumbled feta cheese adds a salty punch to tie all the flavors together.
Chicken Stew with Potato Dumplings
Pick up fully cooked gnocchi to use as no-prep dumplings.
Asian Beef Stew
Garnish this Asian-style stew with thin strips of crisp scallions for added zing.
Cheesy Potato and Leek Chowder
"When I was a newlywed, one of the first dishes I made in a slow cooker was this scrumptious soup. It's a take on a French classic, so I felt just like Julia Child. It's been in my family's dinner rotation for years. Best of all, it's so easy!" -- Carla Snyder, author of One Pan, Two Plates
Chicken Mango Curry
"This not-too-spicy cross between a curry and a stew is even better after a day or two, when the flavors have had a chance to meld further. The mango adds sweetness, and the cashews give it a crunchy boost." -- Matt Kadey, author of Muffin Tin Chef
Asian Chicken Stew
With crowd-pleasing ingredients, such as sweet potato and chicken, this stew is a great way to introduce Asian cuisine. Check out the stove-top variation for a last-minute prep solution.
Veggie Stew with Dumplings
Dress up this classic vegetable stew with no-fuss cornmeal dumplings.
Golden Chicken Chili
This lighter take on chili always hits the spot. Make dinner fun by setting out toppings such as sour cream, chopped tomato, and cilantro for a make-your-own-chili bar.
Tortilla Soup
It's hard to beat the flavors of slow-simmered soup, especially this Mexican-inspired favorite made with pork tenderloins.
All-American Chili Chowder
Made with lean ground turkey, this lighter chili recipe features kidney beans and corn. Serve over crunchy tortilla chips.
Easy Indian Stew
If your kids haven't eaten the healthiest breakfast and lunch, this can make up for it: Just one serving delivers major fiber and lots of protein.
Beef and Barley Stew
Even kids who fuss over food will go for the whole-grain barley in this dish, because the beef broth and seasonings make it amazingly flavorful.
Barbeque Chili
For the taste of barbeque without the messy clean-up, opt for this delicious barbeque chili.
Italian Wedding Soup
This rich and satisfying soup is filled with meatballs, pasta, and vegetables and simmered in the slow cooker to give the flavors all day to blend.
Corn Chowder
The slow cooker makes this creamy corn soup a breeze to prepare. Serve this recipe with a generous amount of crumbled bacon.
Chilled Red Pepper Soup
The perfect make-ahead recipe, this irresistible soup simmers in the slow cooker and then chills overnight before serving.
Tuscan Vegetable Stew
This stew has planned leftovers. Stash them in the freezer for a quick meal on a time-crunched night.
Lemony Lentil Soup
Thanks to the lentils, just one portion of this vegetarian soup packs as much energy-boosting protein as a burger.
Nacho Cheese Chicken Chowder
With five ingredients and only 10 minutes of prep time, this go-to recipe is a lifesaver on busy weeknights.