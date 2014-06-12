No-Cook Summer Dinners
Shrimp and Mango Taco Bar
Want to prepare a meal your family will love without cranking up the heat? Don't sweat it! By taking advantage of healthy, quick-prep items from the supermarket, along with flavorful in-season fruits and veggies, you can easily give your oven the night off and still serve a nutritious dinner -- fast.
Opting for precooked shrimp simplifies this light and fruity recipe for your next family Taco Night. The creamy avocado sauce offers kids a mildly flavored alternative to salsa.
Chunky Summer Gazpacho
This refreshing cold soup crosses the taste divide, pleasing the palates of adults and kids alike. The former will enjoy the subtle spiciness of paprika, while the latter will be drawn to the hint of strawberry sweetness. Make your batch ahead of time so that the flavors have time to meld.
Summer Side Dishes
Orange Chicken and Couscous
The whole wheat couscous in this all-in-one dish is easy to prepare (no simmering needed!), and it has more nutrients and fiber than the regular variety. Mint and parsley give the dish garden-fresh goodness, almonds add crunch, and a citrus-flavored dressing lends the finishing touch.
Pizza Salad
Get the flavors of a baked pie without a stone oven. This salad features classic pizza ingredients, plus the addition of shaved raw zucchini -- a tender and unexpected alternative to salad greens. If your family prefers a dish with crispier bread, wait to toss the cubes into the salad right before serving.
BBQ Salmon Sliders
Who says you have to fire up the grill to enjoy the smoky taste of a barbecue? Infusing these salmon patties with BBQ sauce and topping them with a sun-dried tomato mayo gives them a mild, seasonal flavor. Adding wheat germ makes them extra-hearty (and, trust us, extra-delicious).
