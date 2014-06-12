No-Cook Summer Dinners

Want to prepare a meal your family will love without cranking up the heat? Don't sweat it! By taking advantage of healthy, quick-prep items from the supermarket, along with flavorful in-season fruits and veggies, you can easily give your oven the night off and still serve a nutritious dinner -- fast.

Opting for precooked shrimp simplifies this light and fruity recipe for your next family Taco Night. The creamy avocado sauce offers kids a mildly flavored alternative to salsa.