17 Super-Easy Microwave Meals and Snacks

This wholesome breakfast muffin is low-sugar, completely whole-grain, and chock full of antioxidant-rich blueberries. Since the berries become incredibly hot and almost molten, wait a few minutes before serving. If you like, top with a dollop of Greek yogurt and a drizzle of honey. White whole-wheat flour is a pale, milder version of traditional whole-wheat flour, but if you can't find it, use traditional whole-wheat flour.

Recipe from Mug Meals by Dina Cheney