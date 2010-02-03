17 Super-Easy Microwave Meals and Snacks

By Meghan Splawn and Dina Cheney
Updated September 06, 2019
Andrew Purcell
Your microwave can do more than revive cold coffee and reheat leftovers. Check out these flavorful and fast microwave recipes we love.
"Baked" Sweet Potatoes with Veggie Chili

Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Grating the onions and zucchini shortens prep time and helps both veggies cook faster in the microwave. Freeze the extra chili for a head start on the next round of baked sweet potatoes.

Tortellini Zuppa

Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
This ultra-easy recipe marries two of your kid’s favorite foods: pasta and soup! Save any leftovers for the lunch box.

20-Minute Beef and Broccoli

Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Thanks to frozen broccoli and brown rice, you’ll have a dinner everyone will love faster than Uber Eats can deliver, and no dirty pans or piping-hot wok to handle. You can combine the beef with the soy sauce mixture (and store it in that microwave-safe bowl) up to a day in advance.

Spiced Kale Shakshuka

The secret to microwaving eggs: Gently pierce the yolk just before cooking. The eggs will continue to set after cooking, so let them stand for a few minutes if you want firmer yolks.

Hot-Cocoa Fondue

Get dipping! Kids will go crazy for this easy dessert or extra-special after-school snack.

Whole-Grain Oat Berry Muffin

Andrew Purcell
This wholesome breakfast muffin is low-sugar, completely whole-grain, and chock full of antioxidant-rich blueberries. Since the berries become incredibly hot and almost molten, wait a few minutes before serving. If you like, top with a dollop of Greek yogurt and a drizzle of honey. White whole-wheat flour is a pale, milder version of traditional whole-wheat flour, but if you can't find it, use traditional whole-wheat flour.

Recipe from Mug Meals by Dina Cheney

Breakfast Bar with Quinoa, Oats, Nuts and Fruit

Andrew Purcell
Try varying this recipe with other types of cooked grains, nuts, and dried fruit. Double the ingredients and split between two mugs to make more than one bar.

Recipe from Mug Meals by Dina Cheney

Nachos with Refried Beans and Avocado

Andrew Purcell
Think of these microwave nachos as a tortilla casserole. Feel free to customize with the salsa and toppings of your choice and to swap in guacamole for the fresh avocado. To cut down on sodium, use low- or no-salt refried beans and salsa.

Recipe from Mug Meals by Dina Cheney

Spring Fried Rice with Asparagus

Andrew Purcell
Try incorporating other vegetables and the Korean condiment gochujang into this quick Asian-inspired entrée. For those with compromised immune systems or who prefer their eggs fully cooked, microwave until the yolk is solid, 30 to 60 seconds longer.

Recipe from Mug Meals by Dina Cheney

Chocolate Crispy Rice Cookies

Andrew Purcell
Here's a near-instant way to prepare a classic childhood bake sale treat, with a chocolate-y twist and a new form—cookies! Be sure to use a high-quality fudge sauce.

Recipe from Mug Meals by Dina Cheney

Sticky Pork Spare Ribs

Alexandra Rowley
Forget standing over a hot grill. These microwaved pork ribs are irresistible, and ready in about 45 minutes. Genius!

Red Velvet Pots

Johnny Miller
A cake that comes together in minutes? You bet! Just mix and microwave. Chances are you have all of the ingredients in your pantry right now.

Sweet & Sour Meatballs

The convenience of the microwave reduces the start-to-finish time of these sweet and sour meatballs to less than 30 minutes. Serve this recipe as an appetizer or spoon over cooked noodles for a main dish.

From Family Circle

Flounder with Spicy Cherry Tomato Sauce

Red pepper flakes, oregano, and garlic salt spice up this saucy flounder recipe that's conveniently cooked in the microwave.

From Family Circle

Turkey & Spinach Manicotti

Alexandra Rowley
A tomato-based sauce gives a rich and tangy flavor to these pasta shells filled with turkey and spinach. Try this microwave recipe on a weeknight for dinner in a hurry.

From Family Circle

Thai-Style Scallops

A seasoned bread crumb and peanut topping adds a crunchy texture to this simple scallop recipe that takes less than 30 minutes from start to finish, including just five minutes in the microwave.

From Family Circle

Bittersweet Almond Chocolate Pudding

This rich and creamy dessert garnished with whipped topping and toasted almonds satisfies even the biggest chocolate craving.

From Family Circle

