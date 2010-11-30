Many of the foods your kid requests probably have a common ingredient: cheese. However, that isn't as bad it sounds. "An ounce of popular kinds of cheese provides about the same amount of bone-building calcium, protein, and phosphorous as a cup of milk," says Christine Gerbstadt, M.D., R.D., a spokesperson for the American Dietetic Association.

So, go ahead and whip up that grilled cheese sandwich for lunch (again)--just be sure to cook with reduced-fat versions of your child's favorite cheeses to keep the recipe healthy.