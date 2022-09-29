Cheapest Meal Delivery Services of 2022

There are dozens of meal delivery services online and they span a huge range when it comes to pricing. We've summarized some of the most economical meal delivery services in this guide (based on volume pricing) and highlighted the best of the best in a variety of categories. Since price is almost always a factor when shopping for a meal kit, keep this list handy!

Starts at $4.99 per Serving: Dinnerly Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price : $4.99 per serving

: $4.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Dinnerly has worked to make meal delivery accessible for most households, focusing on affordable kits that provide real value while not compromising on flavor. Dinnerly achieves this by limiting packaging, curtailing its marketing, and being mindful of the ingredients it sources. Overall, our tests found this service's affordability and variety to be a winning combo. Pros & Cons Pros Affordable

Almost 50 different meals to choose from

Easy to pause and restart deliveries Cons No printed recipe cards

No family-friendly meal plans Dinnerly was founded with the goal of providing cost-effective meal delivery to households. The company may use simple ingredients to keep costs down, but don't mistake simple for bland: Dinnerly offers a nice variety of meals like beef and cheese quesadillas and veggie drunken noodles. Dinnerly doesn't offer specialized meal plans, which may be a drawback for those with specific dietary needs, but instead chooses to emphasize ease, flavor, and cost. Pricing and Plans Can choose between two and four servings

Choose three to six meals per week

Pricing starts at $4.99 per meal. Meals We Tried BBQ cheeseburger with sautéed onions and smashed potatoes

Low-cal veggie drunken noodles with broccoli, peppers, and cilantro

Grass-fed ground beef and cheddar quesadillas with corn

Caramel chicken stir-fry with snow peas and jasmine rice

Starts at $4.99 per Serving: EveryPlate EveryPlate Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price : $4.99 per serving

: $4.99 per serving Delivery Area: Most U.S. states (have to use tool to verify)

Most U.S. states (have to use tool to verify) Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It EveryPlate focuses on keeping costs low for their fresh meal kits by rotating through a smaller selection of recipes each week; recipes take just a few steps to make and have fewer ingredients than some other meal kits. If you are interested in trying a meal kit, it's a low-cost option with enough variety that you can probably find a few meals your family likes. Pros & Cons Pros Affordable

Easy-to-make meals

Recipe cards provided for easy instructions Cons Customer service is via messenger

Not a lot of transparency on sustainability EveryPlate is a meal delivery company that focuses primarily on keeping costs down. If you want to sign up, start by choosing either two or four servings and the number of meals you want per week, then select from a small list of recipes. Some preferences like family-friendly are allowed, but there are fewer filters than other plans. Pricing and Plans Can choose between two and four servings

Select three to five meals per week

Pricing starts at $4.99 per meal Meals We Tried Crispy Caesar chicken

Steak frites

Blackened shrimp salad

Hotel butter barramundi

Starts at $6.79 per Serving: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $6.79 per serving

$6.79 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It By hyper-focusing on healthy dishes from a few categories including smoothies, grain bowls, and soups, Daily Harvest is among the best of prepared meal services that still keeps costs within reason. If you are looking for fast lunches or healthy snacks, having a Daily Harvest weekly subscription may be for you. Daily Harvest meals are chef-crafted with the goal of making sure you get enough fruits and vegetables in your diet. Pros & Cons Pros Nice mix of recipes

Minimal prep required

Healthy dishes with loads of fruits and vegetables Cons No fresh meals

No meat Daily Harvest wants you to get enough fruits and vegetables in your diet without the hassle of meal planning or a trip to the store. The company's team of dieticians and chefs craft a variety of meals from smoothies to grain bowls that can be delivered straight to your door. Since the meals are intended as single servings, you have the opportunity to sample a variety of dishes. Pricing and Plans Select a single or recurring box.

Choose between nine, 14, and 24 items.

Pricing varies depending on the number of items and selected items. Meals We Tried Mint and cacao smoothie

Mango papaya smoothie

Hazelnut and chocolate bites

Tomatillo and pepper flatbread

Portobello and pesto flatbread

Sweet potato and wild rice hash

Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl

Spinach and shiitake grits

Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup

Starts at $6.99 per Serving: Home Chef Home Chef Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $6.99 per serving

$6.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Home Chef has some things in common with other meal delivery services but offers a novel onboarding process with a tool to allow you to customize certain elements of the meals and make it yours. While it ranked in the middle of the road in some areas from our testers, that shouldn't discourage you from trying it if you find the selection appealing. Pros & Cons Pros Customize It! Tool

Lots of extras you can add on to order

Printed cards with photos for easy cooking Cons Little information on nutrition

Must enter credit card info to select meals Home Chef is a meal kit delivery service that offers fresh ingredients shipped to your door on a weekly basis. The company offers a decent amount of flexibility in choosing recipes and also has add-ons to choose from. Home Chef prioritizes flavor and keeping costs down and doesn't offer as much information as other companies on nutrition or sustainability. Our testers did like the meals though, especially the family-friendly options. Pricing and Plans Pick from preferences like meats, vegetarian, and/or calorie/carb focused

Choose between two and eight servings

Pricing varies based on meals and add-ons but starts at $6.99 per serving Meals We Tried Crispy sweet chili shrimp rice bowl

Creamy tomato and steak penne

Gnocchi and red pepper cream

Moo shu pork lettuce cups

Starts at $6.99 per Serving: Revive Superfoods Revive Superfoods Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $6.99 per serving

$6.99 per serving Delivery Area: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Revive Superfoods focuses on delivering perfectly portioned frozen smoothies to your door in a variety of flavors. If you are looking to eat healthier, it might be a nice way to stock your freezer with options. The company is dedicated to sustainability and has a nice mix of smoothies, soups, and bowls to choose from. Pros & Cons Pros Frozen meals allow for longer storage

Individual portions

Can choose individual meals for lots of variety Cons No full entrees with proteins Revive Superfoods is a Canada-based food delivery service that delivers individual servings of frozen smoothies, soups, and bowls to your door. Recipes are chef- and nutritionist-designed to ensure a healthy start, and the service uses interesting flavors and ingredients to keep meals exciting. Pricing and Plans Choose from a box of nine, 12, or 24 items.

Pick from a variety of smoothies, soups, or bowls.

Pricing starts at $6.99 per serving. Meals We Tried Hazy cocoa smoothie

Pink dragon smoothie

Acai twist smoothie

Lentil and sundried tomato supermeal

Chickpea and pomegranate supermeal

Guajillo tortilla soup

Artisan bean and tomato soup

Starts at $7.99 per Serving: HelloFresh Hello Fresh Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $7.99 per serving

$7.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It If you enjoy cooking and want sustainable options, HelloFresh is a wonderful choice. Out of the economical meal kits we tested, HelloFresh was the most focused on sustainable packaging, giving customers multiple options and instructions for recycling. Plus, the meal kits got rave reviews from our testers. Pros & Cons Pros Smart packaging and instructions for recycling

Weekly rotating menus

Printed recipe cards with photos for easy cooking Cons No pre-prepared meals

Higher cost per meal than some other meal delivery services HelloFresh is one of the original services in the meal delivery space. The creators wanted to provide meal kits with healthy, eco-friendly options that didn't skimp on flavor. The meals are chef-crafted and arrive at your door fresh and ready to cook. Pricing and Plans Select from preferences like Meats, Family-Friendly, or Pescatarian.

Choose between two and four servings and two to six meals per week.

Pricing varies, but six meals and four servings start at $7.99 per serving. Meals We Tried Crispy buffalo-spiced chicken

BBQ cheddar burgers

Tex-Mex pork with mango salsa

Pork sausage rigatoni rosa

Starts at $7.99 per Serving: Blue Apron Blue Apron Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $7.99 per serving

$7.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh meal kits, frozen prepared meals Why You Should Try It Blue Apron ranked highly in all of our metrics and provided consistently tasty meals. Specifically, testers loved the options in the meal kits and how well the completed meals turned out. Compared to other meal service companies, Blue Apron also offers both meal kits and prepared meals, which are a great choice for cooks who are crunched for time. Pros & Cons Pros Weekly rotating meal choices

Easy to pause or resume orders

Offers both meal kits and prepared meals

Helpful support options Cons Meal kits contain a lot of packaging

$7.99 per serving is higher than some services on this list Blue Apron is one of the foremost meal delivery services on the market, offering a wide range of both prepared meals and kits that are rotated on a weekly basis. With easy-to-use subscription options and an expert support network in case you have issues with your order, Blue Apron is a great option for customers on a budget. Pricing and Plans Choose between two and four servings.

Pick two, three, or four meals per week.

Select from a variety of meal kits like Chef's Choice, Wellness, or Family-Friendly. Meals We Tried Meal Kits Togarashi shrimp and vegetable fried rice

Space Ranger chicken enchiladas

One-pan white bean and poblano shakshuka

Baked meatballs and romesco mayo Heat and Eat Sweet and spicy beef bowl with rice, peppers, and edamame

Chicken alfredo pasta with peas