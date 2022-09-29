Family Life Food & Recipes Family Recipes Quick & Easy Cheapest Meal Delivery Services Dinnerly is our pick for the least expensive meal delivery service. By Nick Evans Published on September 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Oscar Wong / Getty Images There are dozens of meal delivery services online and they span a huge range when it comes to pricing. We've summarized some of the most economical meal delivery services in this guide (based on volume pricing) and highlighted the best of the best in a variety of categories. Since price is almost always a factor when shopping for a meal kit, keep this list handy! Cheapest Meal Delivery Services of 2022 Starts at $4.99 per Serving: Dinnerly Starts at $4.99 per Serving: EveryPlate Starts at $6.79 per Serving: Daily Harvest Starts at $6.99 per Serving: Home Chef Starts at $6.99 per Serving: Revive Superfoods Starts at $7.99 per Serving: HelloFresh Starts at $7.99 per Serving: Blue Apron Starts at $7.99 per Serving: Mom's Meals Starts at $4.99 per Serving: Dinnerly Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $4.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Dinnerly has worked to make meal delivery accessible for most households, focusing on affordable kits that provide real value while not compromising on flavor. Dinnerly achieves this by limiting packaging, curtailing its marketing, and being mindful of the ingredients it sources. Overall, our tests found this service's affordability and variety to be a winning combo. Pros & Cons Pros AffordableAlmost 50 different meals to choose fromEasy to pause and restart deliveries Cons No printed recipe cardsNo family-friendly meal plans Dinnerly was founded with the goal of providing cost-effective meal delivery to households. The company may use simple ingredients to keep costs down, but don't mistake simple for bland: Dinnerly offers a nice variety of meals like beef and cheese quesadillas and veggie drunken noodles. Dinnerly doesn't offer specialized meal plans, which may be a drawback for those with specific dietary needs, but instead chooses to emphasize ease, flavor, and cost. Pricing and Plans Can choose between two and four servingsChoose three to six meals per weekPricing starts at $4.99 per meal. Meals We Tried BBQ cheeseburger with sautéed onions and smashed potatoesLow-cal veggie drunken noodles with broccoli, peppers, and cilantroGrass-fed ground beef and cheddar quesadillas with cornCaramel chicken stir-fry with snow peas and jasmine rice Starts at $4.99 per Serving: EveryPlate EveryPlate Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $4.99 per servingDelivery Area: Most U.S. states (have to use tool to verify)Products Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It EveryPlate focuses on keeping costs low for their fresh meal kits by rotating through a smaller selection of recipes each week; recipes take just a few steps to make and have fewer ingredients than some other meal kits. If you are interested in trying a meal kit, it's a low-cost option with enough variety that you can probably find a few meals your family likes. Pros & Cons Pros AffordableEasy-to-make mealsRecipe cards provided for easy instructions Cons Customer service is via messengerNot a lot of transparency on sustainability EveryPlate is a meal delivery company that focuses primarily on keeping costs down. If you want to sign up, start by choosing either two or four servings and the number of meals you want per week, then select from a small list of recipes. Some preferences like family-friendly are allowed, but there are fewer filters than other plans. Pricing and Plans Can choose between two and four servingsSelect three to five meals per weekPricing starts at $4.99 per meal Meals We Tried Crispy Caesar chickenSteak fritesBlackened shrimp saladHotel butter barramundi Starts at $6.79 per Serving: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $6.79 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It By hyper-focusing on healthy dishes from a few categories including smoothies, grain bowls, and soups, Daily Harvest is among the best of prepared meal services that still keeps costs within reason. If you are looking for fast lunches or healthy snacks, having a Daily Harvest weekly subscription may be for you. Daily Harvest meals are chef-crafted with the goal of making sure you get enough fruits and vegetables in your diet. Pros & Cons Pros Nice mix of recipesMinimal prep requiredHealthy dishes with loads of fruits and vegetables Cons No fresh mealsNo meat Daily Harvest wants you to get enough fruits and vegetables in your diet without the hassle of meal planning or a trip to the store. The company's team of dieticians and chefs craft a variety of meals from smoothies to grain bowls that can be delivered straight to your door. Since the meals are intended as single servings, you have the opportunity to sample a variety of dishes. Pricing and Plans Select a single or recurring box. Choose between nine, 14, and 24 items.Pricing varies depending on the number of items and selected items. Meals We Tried Mint and cacao smoothieMango papaya smoothieHazelnut and chocolate bitesTomatillo and pepper flatbreadPortobello and pesto flatbreadSweet potato and wild rice hashBrussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowlSpinach and shiitake gritsTomato and zucchini minestrone soup Starts at $6.99 per Serving: Home Chef Home Chef Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $6.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Home Chef has some things in common with other meal delivery services but offers a novel onboarding process with a tool to allow you to customize certain elements of the meals and make it yours. While it ranked in the middle of the road in some areas from our testers, that shouldn't discourage you from trying it if you find the selection appealing. Pros & Cons Pros Customize It! ToolLots of extras you can add on to orderPrinted cards with photos for easy cooking Cons Little information on nutritionMust enter credit card info to select meals Home Chef is a meal kit delivery service that offers fresh ingredients shipped to your door on a weekly basis. The company offers a decent amount of flexibility in choosing recipes and also has add-ons to choose from. Home Chef prioritizes flavor and keeping costs down and doesn't offer as much information as other companies on nutrition or sustainability. Our testers did like the meals though, especially the family-friendly options. Pricing and Plans Pick from preferences like meats, vegetarian, and/or calorie/carb focusedChoose between two and eight servingsPricing varies based on meals and add-ons but starts at $6.99 per serving Meals We Tried Crispy sweet chili shrimp rice bowlCreamy tomato and steak penneGnocchi and red pepper creamMoo shu pork lettuce cups Starts at $6.99 per Serving: Revive Superfoods Revive Superfoods Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $6.99 per servingDelivery Area: U.S. and Canada Products Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Revive Superfoods focuses on delivering perfectly portioned frozen smoothies to your door in a variety of flavors. If you are looking to eat healthier, it might be a nice way to stock your freezer with options. The company is dedicated to sustainability and has a nice mix of smoothies, soups, and bowls to choose from. Pros & Cons Pros Frozen meals allow for longer storageIndividual portionsCan choose individual meals for lots of variety Cons No full entrees with proteins Revive Superfoods is a Canada-based food delivery service that delivers individual servings of frozen smoothies, soups, and bowls to your door. Recipes are chef- and nutritionist-designed to ensure a healthy start, and the service uses interesting flavors and ingredients to keep meals exciting. Pricing and Plans Choose from a box of nine, 12, or 24 items.Pick from a variety of smoothies, soups, or bowls.Pricing starts at $6.99 per serving. Meals We Tried Hazy cocoa smoothiePink dragon smoothieAcai twist smoothieLentil and sundried tomato supermealChickpea and pomegranate supermealGuajillo tortilla soupArtisan bean and tomato soup Starts at $7.99 per Serving: HelloFresh Hello Fresh Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It If you enjoy cooking and want sustainable options, HelloFresh is a wonderful choice. Out of the economical meal kits we tested, HelloFresh was the most focused on sustainable packaging, giving customers multiple options and instructions for recycling. Plus, the meal kits got rave reviews from our testers. Pros & Cons Pros Smart packaging and instructions for recyclingWeekly rotating menusPrinted recipe cards with photos for easy cooking Cons No pre-prepared mealsHigher cost per meal than some other meal delivery services HelloFresh is one of the original services in the meal delivery space. The creators wanted to provide meal kits with healthy, eco-friendly options that didn't skimp on flavor. The meals are chef-crafted and arrive at your door fresh and ready to cook. Pricing and Plans Select from preferences like Meats, Family-Friendly, or Pescatarian.Choose between two and four servings and two to six meals per week.Pricing varies, but six meals and four servings start at $7.99 per serving. Meals We Tried Crispy buffalo-spiced chicken BBQ cheddar burgers Tex-Mex pork with mango salsa Pork sausage rigatoni rosa Starts at $7.99 per Serving: Blue Apron Blue Apron Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh meal kits, frozen prepared mealsWhy You Should Try It Blue Apron ranked highly in all of our metrics and provided consistently tasty meals. Specifically, testers loved the options in the meal kits and how well the completed meals turned out. Compared to other meal service companies, Blue Apron also offers both meal kits and prepared meals, which are a great choice for cooks who are crunched for time. Pros & Cons Pros Weekly rotating meal choicesEasy to pause or resume ordersOffers both meal kits and prepared mealsHelpful support options Cons Meal kits contain a lot of packaging$7.99 per serving is higher than some services on this list Blue Apron is one of the foremost meal delivery services on the market, offering a wide range of both prepared meals and kits that are rotated on a weekly basis. With easy-to-use subscription options and an expert support network in case you have issues with your order, Blue Apron is a great option for customers on a budget. Pricing and Plans Choose between two and four servings.Pick two, three, or four meals per week.Select from a variety of meal kits like Chef's Choice, Wellness, or Family-Friendly. Meals We Tried Meal Kits Togarashi shrimp and vegetable fried rice Space Ranger chicken enchiladas One-pan white bean and poblano shakshuka Baked meatballs and romesco mayo Heat and Eat Sweet and spicy beef bowl with rice, peppers, and edamame Chicken alfredo pasta with peas Starts at $7.99 per Serving: Mom's Meals Mom's Meals Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It If you have dietary concerns, Mom's Meals is a fantastic option, providing meals that can be paid for by Medicaid or Medicare (depending on your plan). Or, if you're concerned about making sure someone you love is getting healthy meals, Mom's Meals might be a good choice. Pros & Cons Pros Wide variety of dietary accommodations offeredMix of recipes from a variety of cuisinesCustomers can select their meals Cons No recurring ordersNo fresh food Mom's Meals focuses on bridging the gap between caregivers and meal-providers by delivering healthy diet-focused meals to people with specific dietary needs. While the meals are designed for those who have dietary issues or the elderly, anyone can order from their menu. You can select meals from a variety of delicious options, and while the company does not offer fresh meal kits, the prepared meals are perfect if you know someone in need of fast and healthy meal options. Pricing and Plans $7.99 per mealChoose individual meals from listsRe-order when needed Meals We Tried Curry vegetables with pineapple and brown rice, string cheese, and vanilla puddingCheeseburger and seasoned mixed vegetables, whole wheat bun, and orangeChicken and stir fry vegetables with teriyaki sauce, white rice, and applesauceSweet and sour chicken with stir fry vegetables and white rice, grape juice, and ginger spice cookieBBQ chicken with potato medley, seasoned green beans and applesauceBeef goulash over whole wheat pasta, seasoned carrots, and orangeSalisbury steak with mushroom gravy, potatoes, seasoned vegetables, whole wheat dinner roll, and gelatinMushroom risotto and seasoned peas and carrots, whole wheat roll and grape juiceKorean style BBQ meatballs with white rice, seasoned broccoli, and ginger spice cookieCreamy macaroni and cheese and seasoned vegetables, mandarin orange cup, and blueberry applesauce Final Verdict It can be hard to choose from all of the meal delivery services on the market these days, but when it comes to economical plans that offer a wide variety of meals, Dinnerly is a great option. With a good selection and a price point that starts at just $4.99 per serving, it's an economical choice for cooks who want to save time on prep and planning. Compare the Cheapest Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Dinnerly $4.99 48 states Fresh Yes Yes EveryPlate $4.99 Most U.S. states Fresh Yes Yes Daily Harvest $6.79 48 states Frozen No Yes Home Chef $6.99 48 states Fresh Yes Yes Revive Superfoods $6.99 U.S. and Canada Frozen Yes Yes HelloFresh $7.99 48 states Fresh Yes Yes Blue Apron $7.99 48 states Fresh kits, frozen meals Yes Yes Mom's Meals $7.99 50 states Frozen No Yes Frequently Asked Questions Are meal delivery services cheaper than going to the grocery store? In short, it depends. Generally, it's probably cheaper to go to the store and purchase ingredients; however, depending on how much you value your time, having some meals delivered could make up for the cost difference. Also, as companies grow and become more efficient, the cost for meal delivery is trending down. Can meal delivery services help me lose weight? Some meal delivery services offer diet-specific meal plans, so do your research if you are on a calorie-restricted diet. Most meal delivery services work with dieticians to meet certain nutritional guidelines, even if weight loss isn't a primary focus. Do meal delivery services ship internationally? Most meal delivery services ship to the United States only. It's possible that other countries have different meal delivery services, but this write-up focuses on American meal delivery services. Can I cancel a meal delivery service? Once you have ordered a delivery, you will have a window to cancel, but once it is locked, in you can't cancel that order as it has been prepared and shipped. You can always alter, cancel, or even pause future orders for most meal delivery services. Some services make this cancellation very easy and some require that you call to cancel. Methodology We tested 40 meal delivery companies and based our research on feedback from the testers who tried a variety of meals from all the services listed above. In some cases, we also relied on information from the companies for information on sustainability, recipe development, and nutrition. We compiled all the data and used both rankings and subjective characteristics like flavor analysis to choose our favorites for this list. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Related Articles Best Kids Meal Delivery Services The 12 Best Meal Delivery Services Even Picky Eaters Will Enjoy The Best Online German Classes for Beginners, Busy Schedules, and Small Budgets I Was Shocked (and Delighted) by the Convenience of Daily Harvest's New Harvest Bakes The Best Online Spanish Classes for the Whole Family 7 Best Parental Control and Monitoring Apps of 2022 Resources for Abortion Care Access in Trigger Law States The 9 Best Baby Registry Services for Expectant Parents I Tried Home Chef's Skinnytaste Meals—Here's Why They're Perfect for Families Who Want to Eat Clean Best Parental Control Apps Where to Get Abortion Pills Online Best Frozen Treats Awards 2022 Too Busy To Plan a Feast? Let These Thanksgiving Delivery Services Do It for You Best Snacks for Kids Awards 2022 Helpful Resources for Finding Abortion Care in Your State The 11 Best Kids Subscription Boxes to Engage Your Child in 2022 Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies