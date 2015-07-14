Superfood Lunch Ideas
Looking for a nutritious lunch? Check out these recipes that will fuel your whole family with the healthy nutrients they need.
Tuna & White Bean Wraps
Between the kidney beans (that help fight cholesterol), tuna (a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids), and tomato (a fruit containing antioxidants), this wrap packs a healthy punch.
Healthy Lunch Ideas for Kids
Chicken Minestrone
This any-time-of-year soup contains high-protein chicken, full-of-fiber beans, and veggies.
Mediterranean Fish Casserole
This fish dish is dressed up with sweet peppers rich in vitamin C; garlic, which has been proven to lower blood pressure; and potatoes, a great source of vitamin B6.
Bean Burgers
The fat-free pinto beans in this burger get a flavor boost from chili powder (shown to have cardiovascular benefits) and cumin (seeds rich in iron and known to detoxify the body).
Spaghetti Squash Primavera
Also known as winter squash, this vitamin A and vitamin C-rich veggie has been shown to have cancer-fighting properties.
Turkey-Bean Chili
A mixture of high-protein turkey meatballs; high-fiber red, black, and pinto beans; and antioxidant-rich tomatoes makes this chili a winner!
Curried Fruited Chicken Breast
In addition to high-fiber apples and vitamin E-rich pears, this superprotein meal also gets a boost of vitamin C from orange juice and potassium from bananas.
Chicken & Veggie Stir-Fry
This chicken (a good source of cancer-protective niacin) and vegetable dish is also a winner because of the onion (which boosts bone health) and red sweet peppers (which contain high levels of antioxidants).
Veggie Burgers
The burger is filled with finely chopped veggies and brown rice for a meal packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants The whole wheat bun adds extra fiber to the meal. And this burger is less than 200 calories!
Veggie Gyro
This Greek sandwich scores high thanks to yogurt, cucumbers (which are full of water and high in vitamin A), and lemon juice (chock-full of vitamin C).