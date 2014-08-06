Simple and Fun Ideas for Packing Lunch

A cool kid lunch starts with how it's packaged. So choose a lunch bag, then use the recipes and pointers below so lunch is both tempting to the eye and pleasing to the palate.

Cherry Chia Bites (see green baking cup at center)

Chunks of chocolate and dried cherries give these energy bites a sweet flavor that's hard to resist, while chia seeds supply fiber and a pleasing crunch. Get the recipe below.

Cheesy Garlic Chickpeas (see purple snack tube at right)

Round out a balanced meal with a delicious munchie, such as these roasted chickpeas, inspired by Parmesan garlic bread. Get the recipe below.

So Long, Soggy Sandwiches

Nobody wants to eat a mushy meal. Here's how to keep the sandwich bread from getting sodden:

1. Toast it.

2. Use a paper towel to pat dry moist ingredients like tomatoes and deli meat.

3. Pack sandwich ingredients separately.

Happy Face Wrapper (see bottom left)

For our easy-to-clean, reusable wrap, use a sandwich-sized resealable bag. Then gather round self-adhesive office labels of various colors, trim them into shapes as needed, and stick them on in the shape of a face.