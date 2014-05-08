Let's Do Lunch: The Best Back-to-School Sandwiches

By Jackie Plant and Fraya Berg
Your mom mission this school year: Pack nutritious lunches for your child every single day. Our healthy sandwich selects will get you on your way.
Bread and Better

Paula Hible

Kids love PB&Js...but there are tons of other fun sandwich combos.

Veggie cream cheese and cucumber

Paula Hible

Tuna salad and a sliced tomato

Paula Hible

Almond butter with slivered almonds and dried cranberries

Paula Hible

Hummus and chopped peppers

Paula Hible

Apple butter and fresh apple slices

Paula Hible

Whipped cream cheese and fresh blueberries

Paula Hible

The Laughing Cow light spreadable cheese with ham and grated carrot

Paula Hible

Blueberry cream cheese and strawberry slices

Paula Hible

Reduced-sugar jam and cream cheese

