Let's Do Lunch: The Best Back-to-School Sandwiches
Your mom mission this school year: Pack nutritious lunches for your child every single day. Our healthy sandwich selects will get you on your way.
Bread and Better
Paula Hible
Kids love PB&Js...but there are tons of other fun sandwich combos.
Veggie cream cheese and cucumber
Paula Hible
Tuna salad and a sliced tomato
Paula Hible
Almond butter with slivered almonds and dried cranberries
Paula Hible
Hummus and chopped peppers
Paula Hible
Apple butter and fresh apple slices
Paula Hible
Whipped cream cheese and fresh blueberries
Paula Hible
The Laughing Cow light spreadable cheese with ham and grated carrot
Paula Hible
Blueberry cream cheese and strawberry slices
Paula Hible
Reduced-sugar jam and cream cheese