25 Healthy Packaged Foods for School Lunches

Pack a sammie kids will gobble up: Use a cookie cutter to make a leaf shape in the bread, then add turkey and lettuce.

Oscar Mayer Selects Naturals Slow Roasted Turkey Breast

Kid testers gave this nitratefree deli meat two thumbs up because it’s “soft and moist.”

Sara Lee White Made With Whole Grain Bread

“My boys refuse to eat dark whole-grain bread, so this lighter loaf with some wholegrain flour is as close I can get,” says nurse Chris Skopal.

Terra Sweet Potato Chips

A serving has almost all the vitamin A that kids need daily.

Plus: Grapes, carrots, mini marshmallows