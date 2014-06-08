35 Celebrity Chef-Inspired School Lunch Ideas

By Karen Cicero
Picky kid? Nut-free school? Slow eater? Celebrity chefs forked over 35 simple ideas that take the stress out of packing.
1 of 36

Jeffrey Saad

Peter Ardito

Dad of Sebastian, 12, and Isabella, 15; host of Cooking Channel's United Tastes of America; and author of Jeffrey Saad's Global Kitchen: Recipes Without Borders

Apples & PB (core a small apple, spoon 2 Tbs. peanut butter in middle)

Back to Nature Harvest Whole Wheat Crackers

Leftover broccoli

2 of 36

Peter Ardito

Leftover ham (or low-salt deli ham) in whole-wheat pita with shredded carrot and zucchini tossed in vinaigrette

Blueberries

Surf Sweets natural Gummy Bears

3 of 36

Peter Ardito

Creamy shells (leftover pasta with milk, butter, and juice from canned tomatoes microwaved until hot; put in thermos)

Cucumber slices

Peach

4 of 36

Peter Ardito

Half a BLT: lettuce, tomato, and leftover turkey bacon on whole-wheat bread (bit of mayo with a dash of smoked paprika for flavor)

Baby carrots and ranch dip

Clementine

5 of 36

Peter Ardito

Egg-salad wrap (chopped leftover hard-boiled egg and chopped

bell peppers tossed in vinaigrette; roll up in an 8-inch tortilla)

Sliced pears with lemon juice

Terra Sweet Potato Chips

6 of 36

Ming Tsai

Peter Ardito

Dad of David, 10, and Henry, 12; host of PBS cooking show Simply Ming; author of four cookbooks; and owner of Blue Ginger restaurant, in Wellesley, Massachusetts

Turkey Sloppy Joe on slider bun (keep meat warm in a thermos)

Apple wedges

Cucumber slices

7 of 36

Peter Ardito

Ramen noodles (minus the seasoning pack) in chicken broth with veggies

Rice crackers

Plum

8 of 36

Peter Ardito

Turkey, lettuce, and Dijon mustard pinwheels on a whole-grain tortilla

Baby carrots

Vegetable chips

9 of 36

Peter Ardito

Lettuce wraps with grilled teriyaki chicken and carrots

Air-popped popcorn

Mandarin orange

10 of 36

11 of 36

Peter Ardito
View Recipe

Soba-noodle salad

Bell pepper strips and ranch dip

Kiwi

12 of 36

Josh Capon

Peter Ardito

Dad of Amanda, 6, and Max, 3; guest judge on Food Network's Chopped; and executive chef of Lure Fishbar and B&B Winepub, in New York

PB&J heart-shaped sandwich on whole-wheat bread

Baby carrots

Banana with silly sticker

13 of 36

Peter Ardito

String-cheese stick

Rolled-up turkey lunch meat

Fruit kabob (cut off pointy end)

Whole-grain crackers

14 of 36

Peter Ardito

Tuna-fish sandwich stars

Blueberries

Edamame in shells (more fun to pop!)

15 of 36

Peter Ardito

Oatmeal with brown sugar and cinnamon

Green-bean letters

Applesauce cup

16 of 36

Peter Ardito
View Recipe

Brown Spanish rice and ground beef in a thermos

Tortilla chips

Green grapes

17 of 36

18 of 36

Marcela Valladolid

Peter Ardito

Mom of Fausto, 8, and host of Food Network's Mexican Made Easy

DIY tostada: shredded chicken, cheddar cheese and refried beans, and 2 corn tortillas

19 of 36

Peter Ardito

Grilled-chicken sandwich with mayo

Guacamole for dipping sliced cucumbers, jicama, and carrots

20 of 36

Peter Ardito
View Recipe

Tortilla soup in a thermos

Corn

Grapes

21 of 36

Peter Ardito

Veggie and black-bean burrito on whole-wheat tortilla with salsa

Watermelon wedges

22 of 36

Peter Ardito

Half an egg-salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread

Roasted cherry-tomato and mozzarella salad in olive oil-balsamic vinaigrette

Melon slice

23 of 36

Tyler Florence

Peter Ardito

Dad of Dorothy, 4, and Hayden, 5; host of Tyler's Ultimate on Food Network; and creator of Sprout, a line of organic baby and toddler foods

LUNCH MENU

Tortellini salad (cook pasta; add peas in last 2 minutes; toss with pesto)

Peach

Small tossed salad

24 of 36

Peter Ardito

Goat cheese and grape jelly sandwich on a small cinnamon-raisin bagel

Nectarine

Raw sugar snap peas

25 of 36

Peter Ardito

Half a sunflower-butter and banana sandwich on whole-wheat bread

Low-fat fruit yogurt

Grape tomatoes

26 of 36

27 of 36

Peter Ardito

Soup (heat rotisserie chicken, broth, pasta, and veggies for 15 minutes)

Animal crackers

Raspberries

28 of 36

Peter Ardito

Rice balls (cook short-grain rice; roll with chopped cooked veggies into 1-inch balls)

Pineapple

Raisins

29 of 36

30 of 36

Andrew Zimmern

Peter Ardito
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dad of Noah, 7; host of Travel Channel's Bizarre Foods; and author of the upcoming Andrew Zimmern's Field Guide to Exceptionally Weird, Wild, and Wonderful Foods: An Intrepid Eater's Digest

Pork salad

Cucumber sticks with yogurt-dill dip

Fruit salad

31 of 36

Peter Ardito
View Recipe

Pasta salad

Roasted broccoli

Berry and vanilla yogurt

32 of 36

Peter Ardito

Chicken-salad sandwich with grapes, scallions, and celery on roll

Cheese stick

Dried peaches

33 of 36

Peter Ardito

Chili in a thermos

Mini corn muffin

Pineapple chunks

34 of 36

Iain Bagwell
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bonus recipe: Parents advisor Elisa Zied, R.D, recommends this yummy chicken & brown rice soup.

35 of 36

Peter Ardito

Leftover meat loaf on a roll

Santa Cruz Organic applesauce cup

Leftover steamed asparagus

