4 Yummy Soups That Start with Tomato Broth
Transform store-bought tomato broth into a flavorful base for these four delicious soups.
Tomato Base
The following recipes start with this doctored-up tomato broth base. Brew up a big batch and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days or in the freezer for up to three months.
Each of the following recipes makes at least enough for six servings. (Pack any leftovers in the kids’ school lunches!)
Note that salt isn’t added to most of these recipes because even lower-sodium store-bought stocks have quite a bit. But season to your taste.
Pappa Al Pomodoro
1. Tear 3 to 4 oz. hearty bread with crusts into 1-in. pieces.
2. In a large pot, combine tomato base and bread.
3. Cook and stir over medium heat until hot, about 5 minutes.
4. Mix in 1 cup fresh basil leaves and crushed red pepper, to taste.
5. Top with extra basil.
Creamy Tomato
1. Stir ¾ cup sour cream into tomato base.
2. Heat on medium just until hot (do not boil).
Tortilla
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut three 6-in. corn tortillas into strips.
2. Bake half of strips for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden.
3. In a blender, combine 2 cups of tomato base and remaining tortilla strips.
4. Cover and blend until smooth. Transfer to a large pot.
5. Stir in remaining tomato soup base, two 15-oz. cans reduced-sodium black beans (rinsed and drained), and 1½ tsp. ground cumin. Bring to a boil.
6. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes.
7. Stir in 6 sliced green onions. Top with baked tortilla strips and 1 avocado, sliced.
Spaghetti and Meatball
1. In a large pot, combine tomato base and 1 lb. cooked mini meatballs.
2. Bring to a boil.
3. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes.
4. Stir in 4 cups cooked broken pieces whole-grain spaghetti.
5. Top with Parmesan cheese.