4 Yummy Soups That Start with Chicken Broth
Turn store-bought chicken broth into a flavorful base for these four delicious soups.
The following recipes start with this doctored-up chicken broth base. Brew up a big batch and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days or in the freezer for up to three months.
Each of the following recipes makes at least enough for six servings. Pack any leftovers in the kids' school lunches.
Note that salt isn't added to most of these recipes because even lower-sodium store-bought stocks have quite a bit. But season to your taste.
Chicken Noodle
1. In a large pot, bring the chicken base to a boil.
2. Stir in 3½ cups sliced carrots, 3 cups sliced celery, 6 oz. dried egg noodles, and ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper. Boil 8 minutes.
3. Stir in reserved chicken (from base recipe) and 2 Tbs. snipped fresh dill.
4. Boil 2 minutes more, or until noodles and vegetables are tender.
Arroz con Pollo
1. In a large pot, add 3 cups cooked brown rice, 12 oz. jarred roasted red peppers (drained and cut), and one 13-oz. bag frozen peas to chicken base. Bring to a boil.
2. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 8 minutes.
3. Stir in reserved chicken (from base recipe).
4. Simmer 2 minutes more.
Coconut Noodle
1. In a large pot, combine half the chicken base, one 13.5-oz. can light coconut milk, and 1 tsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce.
2. Bring to a boil. Stir in 4 oz. dried pad thai–style rice noodles.
3. Boil 5 minutes. Stir in reserved chicken (from base recipe) and simmer 2 minutes more.
4. Add 3 cups fresh baby spinach before removing from heat. Serve with lime wedges.
BLT
1. In a large pot, cook 6 slices bacon; crumble. Discard all but 1 Tbs. grease.
2. Add 2 cups chopped leeks. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 minutes.
3. Add chicken base, 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes, and half the bacon.
4. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 8 minutes.
5. Add reserved chicken (from base recipe) and simmer 2 minutes more.
6. Top with remaining bacon.