3 Yummy Soups That Start with Beef Broth

The following recipes start with this doctored-up beef broth base. Brew up a big batch and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days or in the freezer for up to three months.

Each of the following recipes makes at least enough for six servings. (Pack any leftovers in the kids' school lunches!)

Note that salt isn't added to most of these recipes because even lower-sodium store-bought stocks have quite a bit. But season to your taste.