3 Yummy Soups That Start with a Butternut Squash Base
Use store-bought stock to make a flavorful butternut squash base for these three hearty soups.
The following recipes start with this doctored-up butternut squash broth base. Brew up a big batch and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days or in the freezer for up to three months.
Each of the following recipes makes at least enough for six servings. (Pack any leftovers in the kids' school lunches!)
Note that salt isn't added to most of these recipes because even lower-sodium store-bought stocks have quite a bit. But season to your taste.
Apple, Cinnamon, and Squash
1. In a large pot, combine squash base, 1 large apple (peeled and coarsely shredded), and ¾ tsp. ground cinnamon.
2. Cook over medium heat until hot, about 10 minutes.
3. Top with additional apple slices.
Chunky Italian Squash
1. Make the squash base as directed, except reserve 3 cups cooked vegetables before processing.
2. In a large pot, combine base, reserved cooked vegetables, two 15-oz. cans reduced sodium cannellini beans (drained and rinsed), and 1 Tbs. fresh sage.
3. Cook over medium heat until very hot, about 10 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook 6 thin slices prosciutto over medium heat until crisp. Coarsely crumble prosciutto.
5. Stir half the prosciutto into the soup.
6. Top soup with remaining prosciutto and additional sage.
Curried Squash
1. In a large pot, combine squash base, two 15-oz. cans chickpeas (rinsed and drained), 2 Tbs. curry powder, ½ tsp. ground ginger, and ½ tsp. ground cumin. Bring to a boil.
2. Stir in 6 cups fresh baby spinach just before serving.
3. If desired, top each serving with a dollop of plain Greek yogurt.