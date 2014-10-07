25 Kid-Friendly Veggie Dishes

this link opens in a new tab

Slice 1 pound of carrots into 1/2-inch-wide sticks using a crinkle cutter. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bake at 400 degrees F. for 15 to 20 minutes, or until soft, on a parchment paper-lined pan.

Tip: Great for toddlers 12 months and up.