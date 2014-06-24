Summer Backyard BBQ

Lauren Wilson
Updated: June 20, 2019
Nothing says summer quite like the smoky-sweet flavor of a backyard BBQ. Here are some cool ways to beat the heat and fuel summer fun. It's time to grab your tongs, fire up the grill, and get cooking!
Grilled Chicken Sliders

Frances Janisch
These pint-sized sandwiches are perfect for tiny hands. Kiwi and apple provide a sweet and crunchy nutritional boost.

BBQ Brisket on Buns

You'll love this delicious BBQ classic. Bonus: Leftover brisket freezes well for future dinner in a flash!

Homestyle Guacamole Chicken Wraps

Wholly Guacamole

Grill a chicken breast on the BBQ and add Wholly Guacamole Homestyle Dip for a wrap you can make in 10 minutes. Triple the recipe to feed a backyard party. 

BBQ Bacon Burgers

Swapping chicken for beef in this burger and using leaner turkey bacon in place of the traditional, higher calorie variety, means you can feel good about enjoying this treat during swimsuit season.

Country Style BBQ Ribs

Tina Rupp
The secret to these mouthwatering ribs? They are prepared in a slow cooker, which makes for extra tender meat (and plenty of saved time).

BBQ Pork Tacos

Rick Lew
When you combine BBQ and tacos, you get the best of both worlds. Store-bought shredded pork is a tasty time-saver, so you'll have dinner on the table fast.

Bayou BBQ Chop Salad

This salad has it all: smoky BBQ flavor, a Cajun kick, and crisp cool veggies to balance it all out.

Asian BBQ Chicken Thighs & Broccoli Slaw

The Asian inspired flavors in this dish provide an unexpected twist on traditional BBQ. The crunchy Broccoli Slaw is a tasty way to pump vitamin-C and fiber into your family's diet.

Grilled Vegetable Fajitas

David Prince
Try this simple and delicious vitamin-packed meal for dinner tonight! The smoky grilled veggies are sure to please the whole family.

Veggie Burgers

Lucy Schaeffer
Making sensible swaps in your family's favorite recipes is a great way to incorporate more nutrition in a fun way. Your kids won't even miss the meat with these tasty Veggie Burgers.

Grilled Corn with Lime Butter

James Baigrie
Fresh corn is at its sweetest in the summer, and grilling it adds another layer of great flavor. The mild yet tangy lime butter adds a brightness to complement it perfectly.

Tangy Red Slaw

A delicious twist on a BBQ classic. The bright red cabbage used in the slaw means two things: loads of vitamin-C, and an exciting color kids will love.

Warm Sweet Potato Salad

Mark Lund
Traditional potato salad gets a healthy makeover in this Warm Sweet Potato version. Replacing white potatoes with their sweet orange counterpart means an extra dose of vitamin-A.

Crunchy Bean Salad

Rita Maas
The fun crunchy texture of this salad will have your kids asking for seconds.

Gazpacho Pasta Salad

Alan Richardson
Enjoy the cool and refreshing summer flavors of gazpacho in a delicious (and healthy!) pasta salad your kids will love.

Summer Fruit Compote

Tina Rupp
This compote captures the essence of summer and its delicious produce. Using your slow cooker makes for a hassle-free dessert that won't heat up your kitchen on a hot summer night. Pile it on top of fresh ice cream for a cool treat.

Grilled Pineapple Shortcake

Tina Rupp
Grilled fruit always makes for a sensible dessert choice. The tropical flavor of pineapple will make you feel like you are on an island vacation without leaving your backyard.

Sweet Strawberry Lemonade

Flavoring this zesty lemonade with fresh strawberries provides an extra punch of natural flavor that you can feel good about serving your family. This is the perfect refreshing treat for a hot summer's day.

