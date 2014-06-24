Summer Backyard BBQ
Grilled Chicken Sliders
These pint-sized sandwiches are perfect for tiny hands. Kiwi and apple provide a sweet and crunchy nutritional boost.
BBQ Brisket on Buns
You'll love this delicious BBQ classic. Bonus: Leftover brisket freezes well for future dinner in a flash!
Homestyle Guacamole Chicken Wraps
Grill a chicken breast on the BBQ and add Wholly Guacamole Homestyle Dip for a wrap you can make in 10 minutes. Triple the recipe to feed a backyard party.
BBQ Bacon Burgers
Swapping chicken for beef in this burger and using leaner turkey bacon in place of the traditional, higher calorie variety, means you can feel good about enjoying this treat during swimsuit season.
Country Style BBQ Ribs
The secret to these mouthwatering ribs? They are prepared in a slow cooker, which makes for extra tender meat (and plenty of saved time).
BBQ Pork Tacos
When you combine BBQ and tacos, you get the best of both worlds. Store-bought shredded pork is a tasty time-saver, so you'll have dinner on the table fast.
Bayou BBQ Chop Salad
This salad has it all: smoky BBQ flavor, a Cajun kick, and crisp cool veggies to balance it all out.
Asian BBQ Chicken Thighs & Broccoli Slaw
The Asian inspired flavors in this dish provide an unexpected twist on traditional BBQ. The crunchy Broccoli Slaw is a tasty way to pump vitamin-C and fiber into your family's diet.
Grilled Vegetable Fajitas
Try this simple and delicious vitamin-packed meal for dinner tonight! The smoky grilled veggies are sure to please the whole family.
Veggie Burgers
Making sensible swaps in your family's favorite recipes is a great way to incorporate more nutrition in a fun way. Your kids won't even miss the meat with these tasty Veggie Burgers.
Grilled Corn with Lime Butter
Fresh corn is at its sweetest in the summer, and grilling it adds another layer of great flavor. The mild yet tangy lime butter adds a brightness to complement it perfectly.
Tangy Red Slaw
A delicious twist on a BBQ classic. The bright red cabbage used in the slaw means two things: loads of vitamin-C, and an exciting color kids will love.
Warm Sweet Potato Salad
Traditional potato salad gets a healthy makeover in this Warm Sweet Potato version. Replacing white potatoes with their sweet orange counterpart means an extra dose of vitamin-A.
Crunchy Bean Salad
The fun crunchy texture of this salad will have your kids asking for seconds.
Gazpacho Pasta Salad
Enjoy the cool and refreshing summer flavors of gazpacho in a delicious (and healthy!) pasta salad your kids will love.
Summer Fruit Compote
This compote captures the essence of summer and its delicious produce. Using your slow cooker makes for a hassle-free dessert that won't heat up your kitchen on a hot summer night. Pile it on top of fresh ice cream for a cool treat.
Grilled Pineapple Shortcake
Grilled fruit always makes for a sensible dessert choice. The tropical flavor of pineapple will make you feel like you are on an island vacation without leaving your backyard.
Sweet Strawberry Lemonade
Flavoring this zesty lemonade with fresh strawberries provides an extra punch of natural flavor that you can feel good about serving your family. This is the perfect refreshing treat for a hot summer's day.