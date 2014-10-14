Slow Cooker Family Favorites

By : Marie Elizabeth Oliver
October 14, 2014
Credit: James Baigrie

Ready when you are, convenient slow cooker recipes can make dinnertime a snap. Check out these delicious family-friendly ideas, from tasty pasta dishes to chicken favorites and flavor-packed international meals.

Root Beer Pulled Pork

Credit: Blaine Moats
All you need is 15 minutes to prepare this flavor-rich slow cooker dinner. Let your kids pick out their favorite veggies to pile on top.

Slow Cooker Marinara Sauce

You'll love this classic recipe that practically cooks itself. Serve with fortified or whole wheat pasta to give your little ones a nutrition boost.

Asian Chicken Stew

With crowd-pleasing ingredients, such as sweet potato and chicken, this stew is a great way to introduce Asian cuisine. Check out the stove-top variation for a last-minute prep solution.

Pork Ragu with Pasta

This Italian-inspired recipe features vitamin-rich veggies over fun farfalle pasta. The best part: It only requires 10 minutes of prep time!

Sloppy Chicken Joes

This cool spin on traditional sloppy joes is simplified with ready-made pizza sauce -- so you don't have to fuss with extra ingredients.

Tex-Mex Chicken

These South-of-the-Border favorites are packed with protein and colorful veggies, such as black beans, red pepper, avocado, and corn.

BBQ Brisket on Buns

Get barbecue flavor without the hassle of the grill with this tender beef brisket recipe that freezes perfectly for leftovers.

Easy Italian Chicken

It's super simple to customize this meal with your family's favorite pasta and cuts of chicken. Top with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

Veggie Stew with Dumplings

Dress up this classic vegetable stew with no-fuss cornmeal dumplings.

Golden Chicken Chili

This lighter take on chili hits the spot anytime of the year. Make dinner fun by setting out toppings such as sour cream, chopped tomato, and cilantro for a make-your-own-chili bar.

Chicken & Biscuits

This homey comfort food chicken and veggie dish features easy-prep cheddar biscuits.

Tortilla Soup

It's hard to beat the flavors of slow-simmered soup, especially this Mexican-inspired favorite made with pork tenderloins.

Herb Chicken & Veggies

Looking for a new way to cook chicken? Try this simple slow cooker version, flavored with paprika, thyme, and brown sugar.

Nacho Cheese Chicken Chowder

With five ingredients and only 10 minutes of prep time, this go-to recipe is a lifesaver on busy weeknights.

Slow-Cooked Chicken Stroganoff

Even picky eaters will approve of this chicken and noodles combo. Serve with a side salad or your family's favorite veggies.

Teriyaki-Orange Chicken

Packed with protein and good-for-you-vegetables, this recipe is sweetened with orange marmalade and teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Tagine

Credit: James Baigrie
This slow-simmered Moroccan stew is served alongside couscous -- a small but tasty whole grain.

Spaghetti Beef Stew

Looking to make use of leftover spaghetti noodles? Whip up this simple meal made with jarred spaghetti sauce, zucchini, and boneless beef chuck roast.

All-American Chili Chowder

Credit: James Baigrie
Made with lean ground turkey, this lighter chili recipe features kidney beans and corn. Serve over crunchy tortilla chips.

