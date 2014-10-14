5 One-Pot Meals for Easy Family Dinners
Jen Causey
Save time (and dishes!) with these comforting chicken, pasta, chili, and rice recipes that require just a Dutch oven and a couple of common essentials.
Maple-Dijon Chicken Thighs
Jen Causey
This dinner is easy and crispy. To create delicious, crackling chicken skin, cook the thighs in a pot that hasn’t been preheated.
Beef and Gnocchi Stew
Jen Causey
The flavor is pumped up on this yummy Italian stew by browning meat before adding it to a soup or stew to deepen the taste.
Shrimp and Pea Risotto
Jen Causey
Looking for a dairy-free dinner option? Arborio rice (not butter and cheese) gives this risotto its creamy texture.
Kid-Friendly Chili
Jen Causey
This chili recipe is as simple and straightforward as it gets making it not only an easy dinner to whip up, but an easy win for kids.
Sausage and Kale Pasta
Jen Causey
Kids will go for the marinara and sweet Italian sausage in this one-pot pasta even despite the healthy helping of kale!