Mexican-Inspired Dinner Recipes
Quick Chicken Fajitas
Using leftover chicken breasts and a bag of frozen vegetables helps you get this meal on the table fast.
Fish Tacos
A cool and creamy cilantro-lime sauce adds fresh flavor to these quick-fix soft tacos.
Taco-Night Pasta
Ground beef is replaced with soy crumbles in this low-fat meatless meal. Kids will like the wagon wheel-shape pasta.
Double-Decker Quesadilla
Quesadillas are often considered an appetizer, but these have chicken and black beans, making them filling enough for dinner.
Mini Mexican Pizzas
Beans and cheese give these meatless pizzas a good dose of protein. And they have far less fat than a typical pizza.
Taco Potato Skins
Your kids will love these stuffed potatoes for dinner. They're loaded with ground beef and cheese and served with ranch dressing.
Shrimp Quesadillas with Mango
Lime juice, chili powder, and garlic season the shrimp for this restaurantlike meal. Mango puree is served on the side.
Mexican Pulled Pork Tacos
Fill your slow cooker with meat, vegetables, and seasonings in the morning and by dinnertime, you can fill your tortillas and eat.
Cheesy Meximac
This spiced-up spin on the classic mac and cheese is sure to be a hit with your kids.
Mexican Ropa Vieja
These soft tacos are loaded up with seasoned flank steak that's slowly cooked until it's tender enough to shred.
Quinoa & Red Bean Burritos
High in fiber and low in fat, these hearty burritos make a healthy meal that's also quick to fix.
Pork Pozole
This hearty stew is low in fat and calories but still satisfying and delicious. And it's made in the slow cooker to save you time in the kitchen.
Taco Skillet Pie
A purchased corn bread mix makes an easy topper for this savory beef and black bean casserole.
Taco Soup
Just brown the ground beef, add in a few more ingredients, and let simmer. That's all you need to do for this fast meal.
Turkey Chilaquiles
Have leftover turkey to use? Then try this 20-minute skillet meal. It's loaded with flavor!
30-Minute Beef Fajitas
Flank steak is a thin cut of beef that cooks quickly, which is why you can easily make this dinner on a busy weeknight.
Carnita Enchiladas
This kid-friendly casserole is layered with flour tortillas, ground beef, potatoes, and black beans.
Nacho Casserole
Serve this beef casserole when your family craves nachos but wants a heartier meal than the classic chips-and-cheese appetizer.
Mexican Chicken Salad
Spicy seasoned chicken is tossed with fresh avocado, tomatoes, and Thousand Island dressing for this variation on a favorite main dish salad.
Steak & Mushroom Burrito
Meaty portobello mushrooms are the perfect match for the grilled skirt steak in these hearty wraps.