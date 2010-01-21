Mexican-Inspired Dinner Recipes

By Stephanie Karpinske
Jason Donnelly
Why go out for Mexican when it's so easy to make at home? With these recipes, you can choose from fajitas, tacos, burritos, and more.
Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Quick Chicken Fajitas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Using leftover chicken breasts and a bag of frozen vegetables helps you get this meal on the table fast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Fish Tacos

Tina Rupp
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A cool and creamy cilantro-lime sauce adds fresh flavor to these quick-fix soft tacos.

3 of 20

Taco-Night Pasta

James Baigrie
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ground beef is replaced with soy crumbles in this low-fat meatless meal. Kids will like the wagon wheel-shape pasta.

Advertisement

4 of 20

Double-Decker Quesadilla

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Quesadillas are often considered an appetizer, but these have chicken and black beans, making them filling enough for dinner.

5 of 20

Mini Mexican Pizzas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Beans and cheese give these meatless pizzas a good dose of protein. And they have far less fat than a typical pizza.

6 of 20

Taco Potato Skins

Erik Rank
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Your kids will love these stuffed potatoes for dinner. They're loaded with ground beef and cheese and served with ranch dressing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Shrimp Quesadillas with Mango

Charles Schiller
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lime juice, chili powder, and garlic season the shrimp for this restaurantlike meal. Mango puree is served on the side.

8 of 20

Mexican Pulled Pork Tacos

Mark Thomas
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fill your slow cooker with meat, vegetables, and seasonings in the morning and by dinnertime, you can fill your tortillas and eat.

9 of 20

Cheesy Meximac

Lucy Schaeffer
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This spiced-up spin on the classic mac and cheese is sure to be a hit with your kids.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Mexican Ropa Vieja

Alan Richardson
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These soft tacos are loaded up with seasoned flank steak that's slowly cooked until it's tender enough to shred.

11 of 20

Quinoa & Red Bean Burritos

Lucy Schaeffer
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

High in fiber and low in fat, these hearty burritos make a healthy meal that's also quick to fix.

12 of 20

Pork Pozole

Rita Maas
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty stew is low in fat and calories but still satisfying and delicious. And it's made in the slow cooker to save you time in the kitchen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Taco Skillet Pie

Rita Maas
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A purchased corn bread mix makes an easy topper for this savory beef and black bean casserole.

14 of 20

Taco Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Just brown the ground beef, add in a few more ingredients, and let simmer. That's all you need to do for this fast meal.

15 of 20

Turkey Chilaquiles

Tina Rupp
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Have leftover turkey to use? Then try this 20-minute skillet meal. It's loaded with flavor!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

30-Minute Beef Fajitas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Flank steak is a thin cut of beef that cooks quickly, which is why you can easily make this dinner on a busy weeknight.

17 of 20

Carnita Enchiladas

Lara Robby
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This kid-friendly casserole is layered with flour tortillas, ground beef, potatoes, and black beans.

18 of 20

Nacho Casserole

Mark Thomas
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve this beef casserole when your family craves nachos but wants a heartier meal than the classic chips-and-cheese appetizer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Mexican Chicken Salad

Mark Ferri
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spicy seasoned chicken is tossed with fresh avocado, tomatoes, and Thousand Island dressing for this variation on a favorite main dish salad.

20 of 20

Steak & Mushroom Burrito

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Meaty portobello mushrooms are the perfect match for the grilled skirt steak in these hearty wraps.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com