10 Hearty Slow Cooker Pasta Dishes Perfect for Fall
From lasagna to mac n' cheese, these slow-cooker pasta recipes are perfect hearty, belly-warming dinner options for chilly nights.
Slow Cooker Basil, Mozzarella and Ricotta Lasagna
Mum's the word that there is pureed spinach in the tomato sauce. Everyone will love the fresh basil layered right in, and you'll love that you don't even have to turn on the stove or oven to make this recipe. We've found that this lasagna works best in an oval-shaped slow cooker. If yours is tall and cylindrical, simply divide the ingredients to make more layers. Once you get the hang of this technique, try layering in browned turkey sausage or sautéed mushrooms or whatever veggies your family likes.
Slow-Cooker Ricotta & Spinach Lasagna
Creamy Broccoli, Tortellini and Turkey
This decadent dish is comfort food at its finest.
Turkey Tetrazzini
Whip up this traditional dish with minimal effort and maximal results. You'll love the creamy, cheesy taste of this ultimate comfort food.
Pork Ragu with Pasta
This Italian-inspired recipe features vitamin-rich veggies over fun farfalle pasta. The best part: It only requires 10 minutes of prep time!
Slow-Cooked Chicken Stroganoff
Even picky eaters will approve of this chicken and noodles combo. Serve with a side salad or your family's favorite veggies.
Slow Cooker Marinara Sauce
You'll love this classic recipe that practically cooks itself. Serve with fortified or whole wheat pasta to give your little ones a nutrition boost.
Spicy Turkey Lasagna
Turkey reduces the calorie count in this comfort-food classic—leave room for seconds.
Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese
If you love Buffalo wings and macaroni and cheese, you'll flip for this dish that showcases the flavors of both!