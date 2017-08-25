10 Hearty Slow Cooker Pasta Dishes Perfect for Fall

Mum's the word that there is pureed spinach in the tomato sauce. Everyone will love the fresh basil layered right in, and you'll love that you don't even have to turn on the stove or oven to make this recipe. We've found that this lasagna works best in an oval-shaped slow cooker. If yours is tall and cylindrical, simply divide the ingredients to make more layers. Once you get the hang of this technique, try layering in browned turkey sausage or sautéed mushrooms or whatever veggies your family likes.