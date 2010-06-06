Family Meals to Go

Amy Capetta
Updated: May 29, 2019
If your family spends most days hopping from activity to activity, make these tote-able lunches and dinners at home and then take them along for the ride.
Cuban Sandwiches

This pork roast and cheese filling on crusty Italian bread is easy to wrap and even easier to tote.

Orange, Beet & Chicken Salad

After tossing the fruit, veggie, and chicken salad, this room-temperature meal can be transferred into small containers for each person.

Chicken-Tomato Wraps

After securing the chicken, diced tomato, cucumber, and fresh lime juice together, this meal can be wrapped in a baggie for on-the-go eaters.

Ravioli with Pesto

Since pasta, veggies, and pesto sauce can be eaten at any temperature—even cold—this meal can be enjoyed anywhere.

Pork & Veggie Kabobs

After sticking the meal and veggies on skewers, they can be wrapped in plastic and stored in a purse or bag.

Chicken & Veggie Panini

Once this meal is put together and grilled, it can be stored in a container or wrapped in a foil (if you'd like the sandwich to stay on the warm side).

Pasta Salad with Chicken

With its tasty homemade dressing mixed into the pasta, chicken, and red peppers, this meal can be transported all around in sealed plastic bowls.

Thai Chicken Noodle Salad

The ramen noodles, sliced pieces of chicken, and its seasoning elements (cilantro, coconut milk, and peanut butter) will travel nicely in plastic containers.

No-Cook Asian Chicken Wraps

Not only does this meal require zero minutes of cooking time, but it can be effortlessly "wrapped" in just minutes and carried along in a bag.

Lemon-Tarragon Shrimp Salad

After just five minutes of cook time, this substantial salad just needs to spend 20 minutes chilling in the fridge, making it an ideal carry-along meal for those chilly afternoons or evenings.

