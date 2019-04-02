Family-Friendly Grain Bowl Dinners
Move over, taco night. You and your kids can personalize these trendy (and healthy!) DIY meals so everyone at the table is happy.
Carrot and Chickpea Shawarma Bowls
Got a choosy child? Cook his portion of meats and veggies without spices, and serve sauces on the side for dunking. You can also omit garnishes entirely.
Coconut Shrimp Curry Bowls
Save extra sauce! The curry dressing also tastes great on turkey burgers and as a dip for roasted veggies. It can be refrigerated for up to a week.
Steak and Veggie Fajita Bowls
Swap the protein: Serve thinly sliced chicken breasts or tofu instead of the steak. Adjust broiling time as needed.
Italian Sausage and Broccoli Bowls
Ball-shaped bocconcini is delicious and fun to eat. But you can use a dollop of fresh ricotta or diced mozzarella instead.
Jasmine Rice and Red Lentil Bowls With Tahini Sauce
Up your grain-bowl game with rice, lentils, and mix-and-match toppings. Use the leftovers for a creamy soup, a zesty hummus, or a produce-packed wrap.
Greens and Grain Salad
To keep grains fresh, cool completely after cooking and transfer to an airtight container. Refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months. If frozen, defrost in the refrigerator overnight or in the microwave. To warm the grains, microwave them for 1 to 3 minutes.