Easy Dinners Made With Ground Meat
A pound of ground meat may not be the most exciting thing in your fridge. But come suppertime it's a busy mom's best friend: It's budget-friendly, endlessly versatile, and, best of all, cooks superfast.
Moo Shu Pork Lettuce Wraps
Spoon a bit of hoisin on each lettuce leaf before topping with the pork mixture for maximum flavor. Serve with a side of jasmine rice.
Korean Beef Rice Bowl
Quick-cooking ground beef makes this flavorful take on bibimbap an easy weeknight meal.
Picadillo-Stuffed Peppers
Ground beef goes both sweet and savory in this Cuban-style classic.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbreads
Add some veggie power by serving this "pizza" with a side of carrots and celery.
Little Greek Meatballs With Yogurt Sauce and Cucumbers
Form meatballs with damp hands to reduce sticking. If you can't find ground lamb, sub ground beef.
