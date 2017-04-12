Easy Dinners Made With Ground Meat

By Laraine Perri
April 12, 2017

A pound of ground meat may not be the most exciting thing in your fridge. But come suppertime it's a busy mom's best friend: It's budget-friendly, endlessly versatile, and, best of all, cooks superfast.

Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Moo Shu Pork Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Yunhee Kim
View Recipe

Spoon a bit of hoisin on each lettuce leaf before topping with the pork mixture for maximum flavor. Serve with a side of jasmine rice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Korean Beef Rice Bowl

Credit: Yunhee Kim
View Recipe

Quick-cooking ground beef makes this flavorful take on bibimbap an easy weeknight meal.

3 of 6

Picadillo-Stuffed Peppers

Advertisement

4 of 6

Picadillo-Stuffed Peppers

Credit: Yunhee Kim
View Recipe

Ground beef goes both sweet and savory in this Cuban-style classic.

5 of 6

Buffalo Chicken Flatbreads

Credit: Yunhee Kim
View Recipe

Add some veggie power by serving this "pizza" with a side of carrots and celery.

6 of 6

Little Greek Meatballs With Yogurt Sauce and Cucumbers

Credit: Yunhee Kim
View Recipe

Form meatballs with damp hands to reduce sticking. If you can't find ground lamb, sub ground beef.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next