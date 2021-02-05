5 DIY Family-Friendly Takeout Meals to Make From Home
Our houses have become our schools, our offices—and sometimes our restaurants too. Make the most of it with these awesome recipes, each with a healthy twist, and re-create your family’s favorite dinners from the takeout menu.
Turkey Burrito Bowl
If everyone is over Taco Tuesday, steal some inspiration from Chipotle and let kids customize their own burrito bowl filled with fiber and veggies.
Chicken Tenders With Zucchini Tots
These baked chicken tenders and veggie-filled tots are healthier than the drive-thru option but just as delicious.
Roasted Eggplant-Parm Sandwiches
If Italian takeout is your go-to, try these easy open-faced sandwiches loaded with mozzarella and marinara.
Chicken and Cauliflower Tikka Masala
This one-pot Tikka Masala is filled with both flavor and veggies, and makes for great leftovers.
Instant-Pot Ramen
Slurp up everyone's favorite noodles in the comfort of your own kitchen with this easy ramen recipe that requires some prep, but hardly any cleanup thanks to the Instant Pot.