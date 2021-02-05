5 DIY Family-Friendly Takeout Meals to Make From Home

By Recipes by Melissa Gray
February 05, 2021
Credit: CAITLIN BENSEL

Our houses have become our schools, our offices—and sometimes our restaurants too. Make the most of it with these awesome recipes, each with a healthy twist, and re-create your family’s favorite dinners from the takeout menu.

Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Turkey Burrito Bowl

Credit: CAITLIN BENSEL
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If everyone is over Taco Tuesday, steal some inspiration from Chipotle and let kids customize their own burrito bowl filled with fiber and veggies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Chicken Tenders With Zucchini Tots

Credit: CAITLIN BENSEL
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These baked chicken tenders and veggie-filled tots are healthier than the drive-thru option but just as delicious. 

3 of 5

Roasted Eggplant-Parm Sandwiches

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If Italian takeout is your go-to, try these easy open-faced sandwiches loaded with mozzarella and marinara. 

Advertisement

4 of 5

Chicken and Cauliflower Tikka Masala

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This one-pot Tikka Masala is filled with both flavor and veggies, and makes for great leftovers.

5 of 5

Instant-Pot Ramen

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Slurp up everyone's favorite noodles in the comfort of your own kitchen with this easy ramen recipe that requires some prep, but hardly any cleanup thanks to the Instant Pot.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next