21 Chicken Recipes for Kids That Are Easy But Not Boring
Butter Chicken
This mild dish is an excellent first South Asian meal for skeptical eaters. Serve with rice or store-bought naan to catch every drop of sauce.
Pickle-Marinated Chicken Tenders
The only downside of these addictive chicken strips is that your kids may never accept a frozen nugget again.
Sesame-Garlic Chicken Thighs
For golden, delicious chicken, make sure the skin is as dry as possible before searing. Damp chicken skin will steam instead of brown.
Apple Cider Roast Chicken
Comfort food doesn’t get much easier than this sweet-and-savory supper. Roasting fruit with the bird makes the meal even more kid-friendly.
Cheesy Chicken Stuffed Shells
You can assemble and refrigerate this dish up to three days in advance. Just add 20 minutes to the initial baking time.
Tex-Mex Chicken
Make the spicy chicken filling for these tacos in your slow cooker so it's ready when you are.
Crispy Coconut Chicken
These little drumsticks get dipped in a sweet sauce and then coated in crackers and coconut, which gives them their kid-appealing crunch.
Quick Chicken Fajitas
On busy nights, make this your go-to meal. It's ready in less than 20 minutes.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
This one-dish meal is layered like lasagna but uses corn tortillas, salsa, and chicken.
Chicken Alfredo Potatoes
Stuffed potatoes make a fun and easy dinner. This version uses rich Alfredo sauce. If your kids won't touch broccoli, use a different vegetable instead.
Chicken Potpie
Kids will love the flaky crust and creamy filling in this savory pie. And it's much lower in fat than purchased potpies.
Chicken & Corn Chili
This slow-cooked chili is great for hungry tummies on a cold day. Serve with tortilla chips for dipping.
Cheesy Chicken Burgers
Take a break from beef and grill up these seasoned chicken burgers.
Tiki Hut Chicken Drumsticks
The chicken is rolled in cornflakes to give these baked drumsticks their crunch.
Nuggets & Noodles
With spaghetti, chicken nuggets, and cheese, this recipe is sure to be a hit with your kids.
BBQ Chicken Burger
Sweet corn and barbecue sauce flavor these tasty grilled burgers. Serve them open face on toast or on a soft bun.
Chicken Nachos
A homemade cheese sauce makes these nachos extra delicious. Black beans and chicken make them hearty enough for dinner.
Sticky Chinese Chicken
If your kids like Chinese food, make this crispy seasoned chicken with soy sauce for dipping.
Chicken Salad Melt
A strip of bacon and a sprinkle of cheese go on top of these open-face sandwiches, which are made on a pizza shell.
Spaghetti with Chicken Meatballs
Using chicken instead of beef cuts the fat level in the meatballs. Serve with fiber-enriched pasta for an extra nutritious meal.