12 Chicken Recipes Perfect for Any Schedule

By Suzanne Lenzer
January 31, 2017
These 12 healthy recipes are sure to become your weeknight go-tos. White meat, dark meat, roasted, grilled—there's something for everyone. And since cooking times range from 45 minutes to 3 hours, there's something for every time schedule. 

Maple Glazed Chicken Drumsticks

What You'll Need: Chicken drumsticks, maple syrup, butter, salted, garlic clove, apple cider vinegar, crushed red pepper, broccoli florets.

Fried Cauliflower Rice

What You'll Need: Peanut oil, ginger, garlic clove, crumbled cauliflower, chicken breast, snow peas, eggs, soy sauce, sesame oil, green onions.

Thai-Style Chicken Skewers

What You'll Need: Unsweetened coconut milk, peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, garlic clove, crushed red pepper, cayenne pepper, chicken breasts, olive oil, skewers.

Honey-Mustard Roasted Drumsticks

What You'll Need: Chicken drumsticks, olive oil, salt, black pepper, honey, mustard.

Speedy Scaloppine

What You'll Need: Chicken breasts, flour, salt, pepper, olive oil, chicken broth, white wine, butter, spaghetti.

Citrus Chicken Thighs

What You'll Need: An orange or tangerine, chicken thighs, olive oil, ground cardamom, salt, pepper, orange juice.

Hearty Chicken Stew

What You'll Need: Olive oil, leeks, celery, carrots, low-sodium chicken stock, chicken thighs, undrained diced tomatoes, fresh rosemary, salt ground black pepper, white kidney beans.

Crispy Garlic Braised Thighs

What You'll Need: Chicken thighs, salt, pepper, olive oil, garlic cloves, fresh thyme or tarragon, white wine or chicken broth.

Grilled Tarragon Chicken Salad

What You'll Need: Chicken breasts, fresh tarragon, olive oil, salt, pepper, baby arugula, fennel, cucumbers.

Sweet and Spicy Butterflied Chicken

What You'll Need: Smoked paprika, brown sugar, ground cumin, chili powder, salt, ground black pepper, crushed red pepper, whole chicken, olive oil, asparagus.

Onion Roasted Chicken with Gravy

What You'll Need: Large onions, whole chicken, olive oil, salt, ground black pepper, low-sodium chicken stock, cold water, all-purpose flour.

Slow-Cooker Cacciatore

What You'll Need: Chicken thighs, salt, pepper, crushed tomatoes, sweet red pepper, green pepper, onion, garlic cloves, bay leaf, dried oregano, crushed red pepper, pasta, fresh parsley and basil.

